Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Johnny stirs the pot, Paulina freaks out, and Abigail island drama

The devil uses Johnny to break another Salem couple up. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease lots of danger, trouble, shocking revelations, and a little bit of fun too.

February sweeps kicks off next week, but it’s a short week for Days. On Friday, February 4, the hit daytime drama will be preempted due to NBC’s coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

A not so deserted island

It was only a matter of time before more Salem residents ended up on the deserted island with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). Next week a few familiar faces pop up on the island, so the real Sarah will be discovered soon.

Thanks to Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Ava (Tamara Braun), Abigail (Marci Miller) finds herself on the island. Abigail runs into Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) on the island, causing a major showdown between the two women.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) reunite on the island. They work to figure out Kristen’s plan.

Back in Salem, Kate (Lauren Koslow) joins Chad (Billy Flynn) in his quest to find out what happened to Abigail. Kristen was planning to send Kate to the deserted island. If anyone might think of the island, it’s Kate.

TR learns Paulina’s secret

A desperate Paulina (Jackée Harry) works overtime to keep Lani (Sal Stowers) from learning TR (William Christian) is her bio dad. Paulina pleads with Lani to leave Salem but doesn’t reveal the real reason when Lani presses her.

Unfortunately, Chanel (Raven Bowens) accidentally spills the beans to TR, unaware he’s Paulina’s abusive ex. Paulina freaks out on Chanel and rushes to stop TR from revealing the truth to Lani.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

My cup runneth over with ❤️& appreciation ❤️thankuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️- 4 being there thru thick & thin 🦋😱💋 https://t.co/MOidrfzt8a — Lauren Koslow (@laurenkoslow) January 25, 2022

Other Salem tidbits

Not realizing she’s dealing with the devil, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is left shaken after an encounter with Johnny (Carson Boatman). Gabi (Camila Banus) is also a victim of JoDevil, who manipulates her into believing the worse about Jake (Brandon Barash).

Craig (Kevin Spirtas) finally tells Nancy (Patrika Darbo) his secret, breaking her heart. Plus, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) turns to Brady (Eric Martsolf) as she deals with the fallout of Craig’s lies.

Over with Nicole (Arianne Zucker), she fills Allie (Lindsay Arnold) in on her suspicion that Ava is framing Rafe (Galen Gering). Plus, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) has a surprise for Ciara (Victoria Konefal), and Tripp (Lucas Adams) shares a top-secret plan with Roman (Josh Taylor).

Oh, what a week it will be on the hit NBC daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.