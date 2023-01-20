Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Jealous Allie, Stefan plots revenge, and Marlena’s heavenly surprise

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease Salem continues to be thrown into chaos because of recent events.

The daytime drama continues to keep fans on their toes as hot-button storylines are pushing forward.

With February sweeps just right around the corner, Days is setting the stage for a jaw-dropping month.

The fallout of Stefan (Brandon Barash) being brainwashed and Salem losing three beloved women will be the focus for weeks to come.

As mentioned earlier, relationships are tested, battle lines are drawn, and new couples form out of feelings based on the storylines.

Things are never as they seem on Days of our Lives, and that will be something viewers will want to remember as unexpected twists come to light.

Marlena dies

The week kicks off with John (Drake Hogestyn) and the rest of Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) loved ones hoping for a miracle that doesn’t happen. Marlena dies and winds up in heaven, where the good doc is shocked.

It sounds like Marlena encounters Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Kate (Lauren Koslow). Yes, death doesn’t mean the end of this story or the characters, at least for now.

Back in Salem, Eric (Greg Vaughan) turns to Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) in his time of need as these two grow closer. Roman (Josh Taylor) isn’t impressed with the new woman in Eric’s life, nor is Nicole (Arianne Zucker). The latter ends up in a heated fight with the lawyer before the week ends.

Over with Allie (Lindsay Arnold), her jealous side rears its ugly head thanks to Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) nearly kissing. When Allie doesn’t get the answers she wants from her girlfriend, she turns to Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), of all people.

However, even Alex can’t stop Allie from herself once she finds Johnny and Chanel in each other’s arms.

Stefan has a master plan

In true DiMera fashion, Stefan has revenge on the brain, and he puts his plan into motion next week.

Li (Remington Hoffman) and EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) are at the top of his list. The plan has many steps Stefan with the first portion involving his lying brother.

Sadly, for Li, Stefan isn’t the only one out for blood. Gabi (Camila Banus) manipulates her husband as only she can do, and it’s good. Speaking of Gabi, she listens to Wendy (Victoria Grace) as she apologizes and gives Gabi a much-needed pep talk.

More Salem news

As Eric heats things up with Sloan, Nicole shocks EJ by suggesting they take their relationship to the next level. Unfortunately for EJ, Nicole isn’t in her right mind because she’s been drugged.

It seems Wendy’s a good source of advice and comfort next week. Along with helping Gabi, Wendy’s shoulder to lean on for Tripp (Lucas Adams), who’s reeling from losing Kayla and Ava (Tamara Brown).

All of this, plus Paulina (Jackée Harry) goes to war with Sloan, and she seeks out Stephanie (Abigail Klein) to help her win.

So much going down on Days next week. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.