Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Jan targets Claire, John wakes up, and Eric has big news

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease, there is a lot of change happening in Salem. Some of it is very good, and some of it isn’t for fan-favorites.

It is another short week for Days fans. The daytime drama is preempted on Thursday, September 17, and Friday, September 18, due to NBC airing the US Open.

Fans shouldn’t worry, though. The soap opera is jamming a week’s worth of drama, love, and excitement into three days.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Not everything is as it seems

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) breaks the news to Doug (Bill Hayes) that Ciara (Victoria Konefal) died in the explosion. As the couple and the rest of Salem mourn Ciara, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) realizes something doesn’t add up. She begins to question the truth regarding her daughter’s “death.”

Fans know both Victoria and Kristian are exiting Days of our Lives. It appears their departures will be intertwined.

While Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) are focused on Ciara’s demise, Jan (Heather Lindell) works to get close to Claire (Isabel Durant). Jan encourages Claire to open up to her. A lot is going on with Claire now that Tripp (Lucas Adams) is back and Ciara is presumed dead. She needs someone to talk to about everything.

Belle is horrified to see her daughter with her arch enemy. Their showdown is intense.

Life-changing decisions

John (Drake Hogestyn) finally wakes up, which is the only good news for his family. There are complications with his health and his demeanor. One person who endures the wrath of the new John is Sami (Alison Sweeney).

He lashes out at his step-daughter for several reasons. It is Sami, she has done so many sketchy things lately that John could be unleashing on her for any one of them.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) is shocked to learn Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) was arrested, especially since Lani (Sal Stowers) was supposed to have her back. Lani isn’t to blame. Eli (Lamon Archey) played a part. Lani and her husband have an angry confrontation over his actions.

Xander (Paul Telfer) thinks he has discovered a way to take care of his Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) problem. Unfortunately, things generally don’t go as Xander plans, so fans should expect some issues.

Thanks to a life-changing offer, Eric (Greg Vaughan) is faced with a tough decision that will impact his marriage to Nicole (Arianne Zucker). Yes, next week begins the departure of another cast member. It is Greg’s turn to prepare to say goodbye.

There is a lot happening in Salem. Make sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.