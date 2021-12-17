Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Jan Spears causes trouble, Kate’s lying game, and Christmas in Salem

Kate struggles to keep the news Philip is alive a secret. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes tease the holiday festivities kick off with surprises, lies, the devil, and a couple of returns to Salem.

The hit NBC daytime drama has a week filled with jaw-dropping moments that Days fans must-see. It’s not all joy and happiness, though. In true soap opera fashion, the holiday season also brings a slew of chaos and drama.

Jan Spears and the devil

Now that Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) know Marlena (Deidre Hall) is possessed, the devil takes a new course of action. MarDevil brings Jan (Heather Lindell) out of her coma to cause trouble for Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison).

Thanks to the Days of our Lives winter preview video, fans have an idea of what Jan does when she sets a trap for Shawn. The scheme leaves Shawn and Belle utterly astonished.

Meanwhile, Ciara’s family and friends work hard to keep her safe from MarDevil, who brings fire to her fight.

Kate lies for Philip

Tasked with keeping the secret Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) is alive, Kate (Lauren Koslow) is forced to lie to Roman (Josh Taylor). Kate pulls out all the stops to keep Roman from discovering she’s hiding Philip.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) makes a shocking discovery next week. All signs point to him also learning that his brother is alive.

The question is – will Lucas play along with Philip’s game to frame Brady (Eric Martsolf) for murder to keep him away from Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin)?

Speaking of Chloe, she pleads with Kate to change her mind about declaring Philip dead and to keep Brady out of jail. Belle’s also on Brady’s side. She believes her brother is being framed and shares her theory with Shawn before Jan has them fighting.

Christmas in Salem

The Christmas holiday is in full swing in Salem. Paulina (Jackée Harry) makes one last attempt to connect with Lani (Sal Stowers). Too bad Lani isn’t filled with the holiday spirit enough to play nice with her.

Sami (Alison Sweeney) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) share a tender moment. They get interrupted by Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens), who return from Italy with big news. It sounds like they either got married or engaged because none of their parents feel the news is worth celebrating.

All of this plus, Jack (Matthew Ashford) returns from Boston with Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) in time for the annual hanging of the Horton Christmas ornaments, and John (Drake Hogestyn) gets a Christmas miracle.

Could it be that priest Eric (Greg Vaughan) returns to rid Malena of the devil for good?

Tune in to the hit soap opera to find out and enjoy the holiday season Days style.

