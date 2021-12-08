Days of our Lives spoilers: A Very Salem Christmas teases shocking twists, unexpected returns, and holiday joy

Days of our Lives first Christmas movie will get fans in the holiday spirit for sure. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers for A Very Salem Christmas tease fans of the NBC hit soap opera are in one entertaining holiday film.

For the first time, Days is tackling the Christmas movie genre with a stand-alone film featuring some of the show’s most beloved stars. A trailer has finally been dropped for A Very Salem Christmas. It’s safe to say Days of our Lives fans won’t be disappointed in this cheeky take on holiday movies featuring several Salem residents.

What can fans expect from Days of our Lives A Very Salem Christmas?

A Very Salem Christmas trailer kicks off with Sonny (Zach Tinker) helping Will (Chandler Massey) come up with the perfect holiday script before his Christmas Eve deadline.

Sonny explains to Will all the best Christmas films take place in quaint small towns filled with mom and pops shops and holiday cheer. Will leans into Sonny’s version of the movie with some shocking moments.

One features John (Drake Hogestyn) and Kristen (Eileen Davidson) as a couple who owns an Inn. Another shows Nick’s (Blake Berris) alive and with Gabi (Camila Banus), who has the hots for a newly returned to town Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Plus, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) are a loving couple. They bring Sydney to see Sami (Alison Sweeney) at the Brady pub. Sami doesn’t look happy with her current family situation.

Will and Sonny agree that the movie should focus on love but also need some unexpected twists. Que Leo (Greg Rikaart) seeking out a nerdy Xander (Paul Telfer) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) looking like Cruella de Vil.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

There’s a crisis looming in Salem, too, as Sami tells Nick, Gabi, and Marlena (Deidre Hall) time is running out. Gabi insists they can’t just give up before Marlena turns to a higher power for help.

Salem’s Christmas miracle

Marlena declares the town will need a Christmas miracle in the A Very Salem Christmas trailer. As for why Salem needs such a thing, that remains to be seen, but it is fitting for the holiday movie genre.

After Marlena makes her statement, the video flashes to clips of Nicole with a smirk on her face, Nick is hugging Gabi while looking as though he is up to something. Then Chanel (Raven Bowens) kisses Tripp (Lucas Adams), as more clips show glimpses of Sami, Leo, an evil Paulina, a musical Christmas number, and John standing by his beloved Doc’s side.

A lot is going down in Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, which drops on Peacock on Thursday, December 16. The first-ever Days holiday movie will be a must-see for the hit NBC soap opera fans. It definitely won’t be what Days of our Lives fans expected, that’s for sure.

The new film is a stand-alone that will not cross over with the NBC show. It marks the second time the daytime drama has broken out with a new original. Beyond Salem premiered on Peacock this fall and was a bit hit.

Will you be watching A Very Salem Christmas?

Days of our Lives a Very Salem Christmas premieres on Thursday, December 16 on Peacock.