Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Horton house fire, shooting aftermath, and Valentine’s Day

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease February sweeps are heating up — literally.

This week ended with three major cliffhangers that will dramatically change Salem.

First up is the beloved Horton family home, which was set on fire right after Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) told Thomas (Cary Christopher) and Charlotte (Olivia and Oakley Rondou) a story about the home’s legacy.

The other cliffhanger moments were Harris (Steve Burton) being shot multiple times and shots ringing out in Harris’ room where Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) was supposedly sleeping.

Next week picks up with answers to those three shocking moments that are clearly sending a message to Chad (Billy Flynn), Lucas, and Harris.

It’s also Valentine’s Day in Salem, and many get in on the love action on Days of our Lives.

The aftermath of the Horton house fire and shootings

Chad, Julie, Doug (Bill Hayes), and the kids escape the fire as the Horton family home burns to the ground. The incident devastates many, especially Julie, who leans on Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) as the group stays at the Kiriakis mansion.

After securing his family’s safety, Chad gets a phone call with another warning to back off. Later, Chad fills Everett (Blake Berris) in on recent events.

Meanwhile, Tripp (Lucas Adams) fights to save someone’s life, which is either Lucas or Harris, as Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada (Elia Cantu) are on the hunt for the shooters.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Ava (Tamara Braun) are put in the hot seat over the shootings. They also realize Clyde (James Read) means business, and everyone they love is in danger.

Valentine’s Day in Salem

A guilt-ridden Paulina (Jackée Harry) can’t get over ruining Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel’s (Raven Raven Bowens) wedding day. The couple lifts Paulina’s spirits, though, with a big surprise.

Could it be a hospital wedding for Chanel and Johnny?

Now that Theresa (Emily O’Brien) has found the engagement ring Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) has, she can’t wait for him to pop the question. When Alex takes too long, Theresa demands he ask her immediately.

Also, on Valentine’s Day, Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) celebrate their anniversary with a trip down memory lane.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) enjoy a romantic picnic on the day of love.

Other Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Stephanie (Abigail Klein) wants Jada and Rafe to meet Everett, while Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) fears Xander (Paul Telfer) is back to his old ways when he comes home sweaty and disheveled from his run.

In what should not surprise anyone, Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) fight during their outing with Rachel (Finley Rose Slater).

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) gets overwhelmed by everything EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) has done for her and Holly (Ashley Puzemis).

Plus, Wendy (Victoria Grace), Tripp, and Stephanie’s Geocaching event begins, and Leo (Greg Rikaart) interrupts Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) and Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) family time with baby Jude.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.