Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Horton family memories, Ava confesses, Stephanie shocker, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes tease that the hits keep on coming for the good people of Salem.

February sweeps are here, and Days has been bringing its A-game since day one.

Hot on the heels of two shootings, a wedding, and the Horton family home burning down comes even more drama to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

This week ended with more cliffhangers, including Jada (Elia Cantu) finally seeing Everett (Blake Berris), while Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Wendy (Victoria Grace) were duped by Officer Goldman (Christy St. John).

Yes, we finally know the officer doing Clyde’s (James Read) dirty work in Salem PD, and it’s Goldman.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg of what’s happening in Salem next week.

Remembering the Horton family legacy

On Wednesday, February 21, an entire episode is devoted to the Horton family following the devastating house fire. The episode features a young Alice and Tom, and they will have Days of our Lives viewers feeling all the feels of nostalgia.

Meanwhile, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), Doug (Bill Hayes), and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) reflect on family memories as they search through the rubble of the Horton family home. Marlena (Deidre Hall), John (Drake Hogestyn), Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Roman (Josh Taylor) also lend a hand and reminisce.

Even Leo (Greg Rikaart) gets in on the action by listening to Julie fill him in on the Horton family history for a special column.

When a vintage box is found in the rubble, it will bring more questions about Salem’s legendary family.

Ava comes clean, and Stephanie is blindsided.

Jada goes all in, confronting Everett, aka her ex-Bobby, with Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Rafe (Galen Gering) looking on in confusion.

After Everett denies knowing Jada or being Bobby, Jada gives him proof of their life together. Later, Steve (Stephen Nichols) has information for Stephanie that proves her boyfriend is lying.

The walls are closing in on Ava (Tamara Braun) as worry mounts for Wendy and Tripp, who have been kidnapped. Once Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) sounds the alarms after Tripp misses his shift, Ava is reminded by an angry Stefan (Brandon Barash) just how dangerous Clyde is.

Tripp going missing prompts Ava to spill all about her deal with Harris (Steve Burton) to Rafe. Ava also breaks down to an unconscious Harris as Clyde summons Stefan for a not-so-heart-to-heart chat at Statesville.

Romance gone wrong, shady dealings, and more Valentine’s Day fun hit Salem

Elsewhere in Salem, a furious Theresa (Emily O’Brien) reels from Alex’s (Robert Scott Wilson) non-proposal. It’s good that she and Brady (Eric Martsolf) leave town to see Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) in rehab because Theresa needs space.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) needs space, too, from baby Jude, who is imposing on her alone time with Eric (Greg Vaughan). The legal eagle vents to Melinda (Tina Huang) about her romance problem.

Konstantin (John Kapelos) goes from spending Valentine’s Day with Maggie to confronting Steve over his meddling ways. Roman also gets in the Valentine’s Day spirit with a private dinner for Kate.

All of this plus Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) stands by Xander (Paul Telfer) as he maintains his innocence, and Paulina (Jackée Harry) gets support from Abe (James Reynolds), Chanel (Raven Bowens), and Johnny (Carson Boatman) following her surgery.

It’s another must-see week of the hit Peacock soap!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.