Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Halloween in Salem, Abe’s special episode, and Kristen returns

James Reynolds has been playing Abe Carver for 40 years, and Days is paying tribute to him.

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera reveal Halloween creepiness explodes in Salem, and one man takes a trip down memory lane.

It’s an extra special week on the hit daytime drama. On October 12, 1981, James Reynolds debuted as Abe Carver. Days honors the milestone with a storyline that will have Abe reflecting on his life in Salem.

Abe was shot thanks to Jake (Brandon Barash) and his plan to clear his name to protect Gabi (Camila Banus). While Abe’s life hangs in the balance, he’s flooded with memories of his life.

That means a slew of nostalgic moments and flashbacks for Days of our Lives viewers to enjoy. The special episode honoring James and Abe airs on Monday, October 25.

Never fear, though, Days fans, neither Abe nor James are going anywhere.

Theo (Cameron Johnson) returns to be there for his father during his medical crisis. Jake names Carmine (Richard Stevens) as the shooter when Rafe (Galen Gering) questions him. However, the ordeal is far from over for Jake.

Kristen comes home

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) plan to lure Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) back to Salem worked. Kristen’s first stop is EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), who’s surprised to see his sister on his doorstep.

EJ learns Kristen has a plan involving her daughter Rachel. Little does Kristen know; Steve has his own master plan and intends to turn her over to DA Trask (Tina Huang).

It doesn’t take long for EJ to figure out that Nicole (Arianne Zucker) played a part in convincing Kristen to return to Salem. EJ calls Nicole out on her deception, which puts a slight damper on their romance.

After his love life busts, EJ decides to get into character for his role as John (Drake Hogestyn) in Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) movie. EJ dresses up as a priest for Halloween, which adds to the creepiness devil Marlena (Deidre Hall) unleashes on Salem.

Halloween brings disturbing moments in Salem

Johnny, Allie (Lindsay Arnold), and Chanel (Raven Bowens) break out the Quija board to get in the Halloween spirit. They get some shocking answers thanks to Salem being invaded by the devil.

Marlena shocks Belle (Martha Madison) with her Halloween costume. All bets are on Marlena donning a full-on devil costume.

Halloween brings a face-off between John and a possessed Marlena. Unfortunately for John, Mardevil gets the upper hand on him and takes John to the DiMera crypt to torture him. It will take everything John has to fight for his wife’s soul.

Can Marlena and John’s love survive the devil again?

All of this plus, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) takes a pregnancy test in the hopes of having some good news for Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

Who’s ready for a special yet creepy week on the hit NBC daytime drama?

