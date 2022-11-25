Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Eric blasts Nicole, jealous Chad, Johnny’s secret, and EJ in crisis

Johnny gets pressure from his dad to keep quiet. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease November sweeps are going out with a bang.

It’s the last week of sweeps month, and Days isn’t slowing down with the jaw-dropping moments.

The fallout of the car crash involving Susan (Stacy Haiduk) and Ava (Tamara Braun) will have a ripple effect throughout Salem.

Jada’s (Elia Cantu) pregnancy remains front and center.

While plenty of drama keeps Days fans entertained, romance is blossoming between one couple.

That’s not all going down in Salem, either. Let’s see what else is happening next week.

Eric pushes Nicole away

There’s no question that Nicole (Arianne Zucker) isn’t dealing with Jada having Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) baby very well. Nicole turns to her pal Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) to express her feelings.

Unfortunately, Nicole also confronts Jada about the baby, sending Eric into a rage. Eric has some harsh words for the woman he loves, jeopardizing their future.

Eric and Jada receive plenty of support, though. Brady (Eric Martsolf) congratulates Eric, while Jada finds an ally in someone unexpected.

EJ and Johnny reel from recent events

Days of our Lives fans are waiting to see if Ava and Susan are really dead. Next week, EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) faces off with Ava, but it remains to be seen if this is in reality or a figment of his imagination.

As EJ continues on his downward spiral, Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Chad (Billy Flynn) rally around him. It’s a good thing, too, because Johnny (Carson Boatman) unleashes his fury on his father over the loss of Susan.

Johnny also grills EJ about his part in brainwashing Stefan (Brandon Barash). They have a classic DiMera fight as EJ encourages Johnny to keep that news quiet.

Before the week is over, Eric and Nicole drown their sorrows together, leading to the hilarious moment fans aw in the Days of our Lives winter promo.

Other Days tidbits

Wedding planning makes Gabi (Camila Banus) and Li (Remington Hoffman) feel romantic. However, his sister Wendy (Victoria Grace) squashes their plans. Li and Wendy have it out as she confronts him over his part in the Stefan brainwashing plan.

Chad’s side jealous side comes out as things heat up between Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein), while Sonny (Zach Tinker) is there for Leo (Greg Rikaart) in his time of need and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) puts Xander (Paul Telfer) in the hot seat.

All of this, plus John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall), finally get a clue that Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is blackmailing Brady. They plot to save Brady and outsmart Kristen.

Who’s ready for another exciting week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.