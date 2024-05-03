Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: EJ’s betrayal, Chanel’s baby drama, John and Marlena scheme, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease May sweeps are coming in hot.

Salem is shaken up with several twists and turns, proving Days fans won’t want to miss a moment.

This week ended with Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) dropping the bombshell on EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) that baby Jude is Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) son.

It should surprise no one that Sloan plays games to keep EJ from spilling the truth.

EJ faces the dilemma of coming clean and losing Nicole or staying quiet. We all know which one he will pick.

That’s not all going down in Salem next week, either.

John, Marlena, and Xander are on the case

Meanwhile, Konstantin (John Kapelos) thinks he’s getting one over on John (Drake Hogestyn). It turns out that John and Marlena (Deidre Hall) are seriously onto him.

Marlena and John let Steve (Stephen Nichols) in on their master plan for Konstantin. They better hurry up, though, because Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) reveals Victor’s (John Aniston) will is done with probate.

The news has Konstantin pushing to marry Maggie ASAP and scheming to get Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) to make it happen. When Maggie learns another secret about Konstantin, we can’t help but wonder if it will help or hurt his plan.

Xander (Paul Telfer) accuses Stefan (Brandon Barash) of setting him up for Harris’ (Steve Burton) shooting. Xander isn’t Stefan’s only problem, either.

Stefan must work with Ava (Tamara Braun) and Harris to take down Clyde (James Read) after the details of the little black book are exposed.

Baby drama and teen scene chaos in Salem

The fallout of Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) baby being exposed to radiation guts Paulina (Jackée Harry). Things get worse when Chanel and Johnny must decide if they want to go through with the pregnancy.

Paulina leans on Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) to deal with her guilt, while Johnny seeks out EJ for advice. Before the week is over, Johnny and Chanel are ready to make a tough decision.

Along with dealing with her guilt, Paulina faces a political crisis. Everett (Blake Berris) publishes an article criticizing the mayor, much to the dismay of Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

The teen scene shakes things up with the addition of Tate’s (Leo Howard) best friend, Aaron (Louis Tomeo). Aaron sets his sights on Sophia (Madelyn Kientz), who plans to get Tate to ask her to prom, making Holly (Ashley Puzemis) jealous.

An awkward encounter between Tate, Theresa (Emily O’Brien), Holly, EJ, and Nicole proves these two teens can’t quit each other.

Other Salem tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Theresa fears she’s losing Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), while Kristen flaunts her relationship with Alex in front of Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Sloan loops Melinda (Tina Huang) in on where things stand with EJ and Eric and Nicole working together. Speaking of Eric, he fills Nicole in on his recent Sloan problems.

It’s Mother’s Day in Salem next week, too. Chad (Billy Flynn) takes Thomas (Cary Christopher) and Charlotte (Olivia and Oakley Rondou) to visit Abigail’s (Marci Miller) grave.

Who’s ready for another exciting week of Days of our Lives?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.