Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: EJ returns, Xander blackmails Gwen, Nicole confesses, and preemptions

Things get heated between Gwen and Xander in more ways than one on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease a highly-anticipated return, more shocking confessions, and scheming at its best.

It is a short week in Salem for fans. Days will be preempted on Thursday, June 10, and Friday, June 11 due to special NBC programming.

Never fear, though, Days of our Lives fans. The show has packed so much juicy entertainment into three episodes that viewers will be talking about them over the short hiatus.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

EJ surprises Sami and Lucas

The return of EJ DiMeria (Dan Feuerriegel) is finally here. EJ arrives at the worst possible time for Sami (Alison Sweeney).

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) pressures Sami to recapture that loving feeling. Sparks fly again for the former couple when Lucas plants a passionate kiss on Sami.

A knock on the door disrupts the moment. Sami’s shocked to see EJ standing in front of her.

Does anyone want to bet this is the cliffhanger moment before the preemptions?

Xander and Tripp are on to Dr. Snyder

Trouble is brewing for Dr. Snyder (Michael Lowry). The doctor thinks he has the upper hand on Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Unfortunately for him, Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Xander (Paul Telfer) are on to his games. Xander learns Gwen’s doing Dr. Snyder’s dirty work because he blackmailed her. Gwen and Xander have a heated exchange that brings out their sexual chemistry.

Tripp informs Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) he spotted something shady going on with Dr. Snyder and Gwen. Kayla decides to keep a close eye on the sketchy doctor.

Nicole talks to Abe

The fact she slept with Xander keeps haunting Nicole (Arianne Zucker). She confesses to Abe (James Reynolds) she cheated on Eric (Greg Vaughan).

Will Nicole confess all to Abe, including that Xander is the guy she cheated with?

Days summer preview video reveals Eric comes home soon, so Nicole’s guilt is about to get worse.

Ava (Tamara Braun) proves she is a good friend to Nicole by warning Sami to back off Nicole. Fans know Sami’s not one for threats, and Ava could do more harm than good for her friend.

Meanwhile, Paulina (Jackée Harry) works overtime to keep Abe from discovering her plans for Horton Town Square. Paulina doesn’t want to jeopardize her slow-burning romance with the mayor. She even contemplates confiding her secret in Chanel (Precious Way).

Speaking of Chanel, she and Eli (Lamon Archey) find themselves in another awkward situation. Plus, Allie (Lindsay Arnold) discusses her love life with Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Oh, what a week it’s going to be in Salem! Don’t miss a second of the excitement.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.