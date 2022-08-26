Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: EJ causes chaos, Orpheus plays games, Gabi spies, and danger looms

EJ likes to stir the pot on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera reveal a lot is going down in Salem.

As the move to Peacock draws near, Days is pulling out all the stops to keep fans glued to their television screens before and after the switch.

Only two weeks are left before the change happens on Monday, September 12.

New stories are ramping up, such as Alexander (Robert Scott Wilson) insisting he met the woman of his dreams in Stephanie (Abigail Klein). There’s also Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) making things challenging for Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martsolf), thanks to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

The current story of who killed Abigail (Marci Miller) remains front and center as Gwen (Emily O’Brien) continues to maintain her innocence, especially when Chad (Billy Flynn) visits her.

Plus, disaster looms for Nicole (Arianne Zucker), who can’t shake her feelings for Eric (Greg Vaughan), despite being married to Rafe (Galen Gering).

The DiMera’s are riddled with drama

In true DiMera fashion, the family’s a hot mess.

First up, EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) has had it with Ava (Tamara Braun), so he calls a shareholders’ meeting to get rid of her. At the meeting, EJ causes chaos turning the entire event upside down.

That’s not the only time EJ causes trouble, as Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) have yet another blow-up about him.

Over with Gabi (Camila Banus), she listens to a call between Li (Remington Hoffman) and Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) that makes her suspicious of her new man. After the call, Dr. Rolf begins to work on Stefan (Brandon Barash) to make him forget Gabi and wake up in love with Chloe.

Orpheus’ next move

Taking Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) hostage was just the beginning of Orpheus’ (George DelHoyo) master plan. The two ladies fight to find a way out of this situation, but it won’t be easy.

Meanwhile, Orpheus sends John (Drake Hogestyn), Steve (Stephen Nichols), and Roman (Josh Taylor) mystery presents.

Whatever he has planned, one thing is for sure — when Orpheus is involved, it’s never a good thing.

Other Salem tidbits

A newly released Leo (Greg Rikaart) pays Sonny (Zach Tinker) a visit. Later Chad makes a horrific discovery.

All signs point to what Chad finds as having something to do with Sonny as Days of our Lives spoilers tease Justin (Wally Kurth), Bonnie (Judi Evans), and Alexander receive devastating news.

Plus, Leo winds up in trouble again after he visits Sonny, so that sounds like something bad happens to Sonny.

It’s another must-see week of the hit daytime drama! Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment is missed.

