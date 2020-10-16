Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Belle is worried, Dr. Rolf returns, and a new alliance spells trouble

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease fans should be very worried. There is trouble on the horizon for all of Salem.

Three bad guys are back on the canvas. One mad scientist and two villains that fans love to hate are bringing the drama.

Oh yes, with November sweeps right around the corner, Days is pulling out all the stops to give fans a jaw-dropping sweeps month!

The rape story featuring Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) will be pivotal in the upcoming weeks. It is not the only story that will have fans glued to their television screens, though.

The good guys versus the bad guys

Clyde (James Read) and Orpheus (George DelHoyo) form a new alliance, which fans know will be nothing but trouble. These two villains have teamed up before to wreak havoc on Salem.

Orpheus and Clyde are currently in prison, as is crazy scientist Dr. Rolf (William Utay). There is a good chance all three of these madmen work together to break out of jail next week.

Salem goes dark early in the week. It can’t be a coincidence that Clyde, Dr. Rolf, and Orpheus are all back during a blackout.

Plus, Chad (Billy Flynn) is shocked to walk in and find Dr. Rolf at the DiMera mansion. The doctor is most definitely there to see Gwen (Emily O’Brien). They are in cahoots together, but there is a good chance that Dr. Rolf has another plan to set in motion.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) busts Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) working on a plan to take down Xander (Paul Telfer). The last thing Brady needs is to be caught in the middle of Xander and Philip’s war.

Will Brady tell Victor and Xander what he learns, or will Brady stay out of the Kiriakis family drama?

Belle on edge

Life has been chaotic for Belle (Martha Madison), and it doesn’t get any easier next week. Belle becomes increasingly worried about John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall). John’s condition is taking a toll on Marlena, and Belle is concerned it is too much for her mother.

If worrying about her parents isn’t enough, Belle comes home to find Jan (Heather Lindell) there. Belle loses it when she discovers her nemesis in her home. Jan has a master plan to destroy Belle and will go to any length to execute her plan.

Oh, what a crazy week it is going to be on the daytime drama! Fans won’t want to miss a single OMG moment, so be sure to tune in daily.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.