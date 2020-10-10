Days of our Lives spoilers: Anger, rage, and violence take over the men of Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for the hit NBC show tease testosterone is in overdrive for the men of Salem.

The boys are brawling in the preview video for upcoming episodes of the daytime drama. Brothers are battling and cousins continue to push each other’s buttons. Plus, a father and a grandfather are out for revenge.

Oh yes, the men in Salem are out for blood, and it will cause irreversible damage to several relationships.

The Dimera and Kiriakis boys brawl

Jake (Brandon Barash) has had it with Chad (Billy Flynn). The mechanic reminds Chad that Jake is the older brother, making Jake the heir and Chad the spare. It is a hilarious nod to a royal family.

Chad balks at the remark, prompting Jake to get in his face and go all “Philly style” on his younger brother. The best part of the fight is the look on Kate’s (Lauren Koslow) face as she watches their macho showdown.

The Kiriakis men are not much better than the DiMera men. Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) crosses a line when he makes a move on Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). His actions are clearly a ploy to get under Xander’s (Paul Telfer) skin.

It works too! Xander loses his cool with Philip, fiercely pulling his younger cousin away from Sarah, who looks at both of them like they are idiots.

John and Lucas are out for blood

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) tells Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) that Tripp (Lucas Adams) raped Allie (Lindsay Arnold) but is denying it. Lucas is enraged at what happened to Allie and threatens to kill Tripp with his bare hands.

Oh yes, Tripp is public enemy number one in Salem. Even Claire (Isabel Durant) doesn’t want anything to do with him. The new guy in Salem, Charlie (Mike Manning), rushes to Claire’s defense by getting in Tripp’s face for her.

Lucas and Charlie’s actions are nothing compared to what John (Drake Hogestyn) does when he learns what happened with Allie. John makes a beeline for Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) condo looking for Tripp.

Although Steve tries to stop his friend, John pushes Steve aside and punches Tripp in the face for assaulting Allie. It is the final moment of the preview video, leaving fans anxiously waiting for what comes next.

Salem is filled with male egos running wild, and anger pushing men over the edge. What a week it is going to be on the hit soap opera!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.