Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Baby bombshells, Megan in demand, missing Abe, and Colin escapes

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease the fallout of May sweeps.

After a jaw-dropping sweeps month filled with chaos and bombshells, Days is taking things down a notch for a minute.

Next week will focus heavily on the aftermath of recent events, such as Colin (Jasper Newman) and his terrorizing Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and her pregnancy secret will be front and center, too, as the secret doesn’t stay secret very long.

There’s also the return of Megan (Miranda Wilson) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) that sends the DiMera family into a frenzy again.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The hit daytime drama may be slowing down after sweeps, but it still has a couple of bombshells dropping next week. Let’s take a look at those and more.

Baby shockers are dropping all over Days

When Days fans last saw Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), she just learned she was pregnant, opting to leave Salem and keep it a secret. Well, next week, Bonnie (Judi Evans) pays Rex (Kyle Lowder) a visit only to learn Sarah’s preggers.

Sarah’s baby news isn’t the only one coming to light. Anna (Leann Hunley) spilled the beans to Tony (Thaao Penghlis), and he struggles to keep it quiet.

Lucky for Tony, Eric (Greg Vaughan) spies Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) and Nicole together and gets a clue. Yes, Eric learns about the pregnancy and demands answers from Nicole.

This forces Nicole to rethink her decision to keep EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) in the dark, especially as Anna wants to know if Nicole really loves EJ or her ex.

Abe in danger and Colin on the loose

Several people in Salem are still reeling from Colin’s actions. Jada (Elia Cantu) searches for a way to help Talia (Aketra Sevellian), including questioning if Colin abused her sister.

Speaking of Colin, Leo (Greg Rikaart) offers him a chance to tell his side of the story just before Colin suddenly disappears. Sloan puts Rafe (Galen Gering) on blast for letting her brother end up on the run.

Over with Abe, his head injury goes from bad to worse. Not only does he mistake a nurse for his wife, Paulina, but Abe goes MIA. It sounds like Abe has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

With both Colin and Abe on the loose, these two are headed for another dangerous encounter.

More Salem news

Megan’s free and in demand, thanks to Stefan (Brandon Barash), Gabi (Camila Banus), and EJ all working overtime to get her on their side. Kristen uses this new DiMera family dynamic to her advantage too.

Meanwhile, Harris (Steve Burton) hits Salem to keep an eye on Megan, so expect him to ruffle some feathers.

After Justin (Wally Kurth) learns Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) fired Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), he has some words with his aunt. Alex also becomes a point of contention between Chad (Billy Flynn) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

That’s not all either, as Leo tries to dig up dirt on the DiMera family now that Megan and Kristen are running amuck, leading Leo to chat with Johnny (Carson Boatman).

So much juicy excitement happening on the hit Pacock daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.