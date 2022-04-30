Days of our Lives spoilers: Eli wakes up, Ciara in labor, and Abigail’s truth bomb

Abigail reveals damming evidence against Gwen on Days. Pic credit: Bravo

Days of our Lives spoilers tease the hit NBC soap opera will be filled with must-see moments as May sweeps kick off.

Although most of Salem has been reeling from drama like lies, scheming, and revenge, one resident gets a miracle she’s been waiting weeks for. The jaw-dropping moments to come on Days will certainly have viewers on the edge of their seats.

Leo and Abigail seek payback

The double wedding disaster continues to have a ripple effect on Salem. In the latest promo video for the hit daytime drama, fans learn revenge is the name of the game for two people from the wedding.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Leo (Greg Rikaart) promises to get even with Chad (Billy Flynn) and Sonny (Zach Tinker). Leo makes his agenda perfectly clear to Sonny in the preview video. Brady (Eric Martsolf) looks on as Leo tells Sonny he’s coming for him.

At the police station, Abigail (Marci Miller) drops a bombshell on Jack (Matthew Ashford). Remember when Gwen (Emily O’Brien) told Abigail that she killed Laura (Laura Horton)? Well, the secret is coming out.

With Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) in tow, Abigail tells Jack that Gwen admitted Laura’s death was not an accident. A shocked Jack turns to Gwen, who has a smirk on her face.

The devil saga continues

Johnny (Carson Boatman) does a short stint in the hospital as he recovers from being possessed and chained up in the DiMera crypt. A sad Johnny wants to make amends with Chanel (Raven Bowens), but he faces a big obstacle, Paulina (Jackée Harry).

When the protective mama spies Chanel holding hands with Johnny, Paulina demands he keeps his “filthy hands-off” her daughter.

Over with Ciara (Victoria Konefal), she goes into labor at the Horton cabin, unaware the devil has taken over Allie (Lindsay Arnold). Ciara screams out in pain as AlDevil encourages her to push.

Baby Weston is on his way, and that’s exactly how the devil planned it.

Lani gets a miracle

After weeks of being in a coma, Eli (Lamon Archey) wakes up, giving Lani (Sal Stowers) the miracle she’s been praying for, but not everyone is happy about the news. Tripp (Lucas Adams) calls TR (William Christian) with the news, and Lani’s bio dad becomes increasingly worried.

As Days viewers know, TR was the one who shot Eli, and the latter waking up could mean the truth could come out soon. TR will certainly scramble to cover his tracks, that is if Eli remembers what really happened. It’s a safe bet Eli will not remember how he was shot.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.