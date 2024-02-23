Days of our Lives spoilers: Eli and Lani return, Kayla’s bad news, Holly wakes up and Stefan targets Harris

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease February sweeps are going out with a bang.

This week, Days fans learned that Stefan (Brandon Barash) was the one who shot Harris (Steve Burton) and is framing Xander (Paul Telfer).

It wasn’t a huge surprise, as the rumor mill had been buzzing Stefan was the culprit.

Next week, things get tricky for Stefan per Clyde’s (James Read) deadly orders and Harris waking up.

However, the daytime drama isn’t all about the drug ring, thanks to two fan favorites returning and so much more.

Let’s take a look at what’s happening on Days of our Lives next week.

Holly and Harris wake up

Speaking of Harris waking up, Rafe (Galen Gering) wastes no time trying to find out who shot him. Harris may not have the answers Rafe needs, though.

The new development with Harris has Stefan on edge, but Ava (Tamara Braun) is thrilled. One person who is not happy is Clyde (James Read), who is leading Stefan to target Harris again.

Holly (Ashley Puzemis) will also wake up next week. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) are ecstatic that she’s awake but not ready to answer the questions.

In true soap fashion, Holly has no idea how she landed in a coma and seeks answers from Nicole, which is bad news for Tate (Jamie Martin Mann).

Eli and Lani return, and Tripp and Wendy are still missing

On Thursday, February 29, Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) pop in to visit Paulina (Jackée Harry) amid her health crisis.

Their timing is perfect, too. The whole family will need them after Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) delivers bad news about Paulina’s condition to Abe (James Reynolds) and Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Meanwhile, in captivity, Wendy (Victoria Grace) suffers a panic attack as Tripp (Lucas Adams) searches for a way out. Things look grim for the couple, who play make-believe to entertain themselves from the danger.

When Ava and Steve (Stephen Nichols) get news about Tripp, one can only hope it’s good news. After all, time is running out for Tripp and Wendy.

More Everett drama and Salem chaos

The fallout of Everett (Blake Berris) being Jada’s (Elia Cantu) ex Bobby Stein, leads him to a therapy session with Marlena (Deidre Hall), with Stephanie (Abigail Klein) by his side. Everett is also forced to fill Chad (Billy Flynn) in on his Bobby identity.

Over with Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien), they visit Tate again in hopes of making amends after their fight. They fill him in on the latest with Holly.

Back in Salem, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) compare notes on where things stand with Theresa and Brady.

Plus, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) faces off with EJ to defend Xander, while Eric (Greg Vaughan) gives Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) a Valentine’s Day redo.

Wowza, so much going down on the hit daytime drama! Who’s ready for another exciting week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.