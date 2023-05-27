Days of our Lives spoilers: EJ wants answers, Sloan comes clean, Sarah’s back, and Chloe and Xander kiss

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal it’s all about baby mama drama on the hit Peacock soap opera.

There are two big baby secrets happening on Days right now.

Based on the new promo video, neither one of them will stay a secret for much longer.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) were hoping to keep their respective baby news quiet for a while.

Thanks to Sloan (Jessica Serfaty), Bonnie (Judi Evans), and Anna (Leann Hunley), that’s not happening, and baby news is dropping all over Salem.

That’s not all either, as one unlikely duo takes their relationship to the next level.

Sarah’s baby bump exposed

In an interesting turn of events, Bonnie plans an impromptu visit to Rex (Kyle Lowder). Sarah desperately tries to hide her growing bump, but Bonnie doesn’t miss a beat.

The more secretive Sarah is the more Bonnie snoops, leading to Sarah’s growing baby bump reveal that involves one of Bonnie’s hilarious one-liners.

Bonnie assumes that the baby is Xander’s (Paul Telfer), especially since Sarah was trying to hide her bump via a large purse, a nice ode to soaps hiding actresses’ real-life pregnancies.

Meanwhile, back in Salem, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Xander share a smooch on the couch of their apartment. It sure didn’t take those two roomies long to go from platonic friends to more.

Nicole can’t hide her baby drama anymore

Days of our Lives spoilers teased that the walls come crashing down around Nicole as her baby news spreads like wildfire.

First, Anna spilled the beans to Tony (Thaao Penghlis), who struggles with keeping the truth from EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel).

Then Eric (Greg Vaughan) spotted Nicole and Sloan together, raising serious red flags for him. Eric grows more suspicious after Sloan manages to get a cheek swab from him.

The preview footage features Eric demanding answers from Sloan and her finally coming clean with her man.

Yes, Sloan reveals to Eric that Nicole’s pregnant. It also appears Tony drops the bombshell on EJ, too, because he wants to know if he’s the baby daddy.

The who’s the daddy reveal is coming soon, too, thanks to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) calling Nicole to reveal the DNA results are back.

However, Days fans know the results aren’t always 100% accurate.

Will Bonnie share Sarah’s baby news with Xander? Will Nicole’s paternity test results be the real deal or a tampered version?

The answers to those questions and more are coming up on the hit Peacock soap opera.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.