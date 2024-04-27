Days of our Lives spoilers: EJ rages after Jude truth bomb, Chanel’s poisoned, and Konstantin uses John

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that a bombshell secret, a mother’s guilt, and a con man playing games bring chaos to Salem.

The hit daytime drama isn’t messing around regarding May sweeps.

It seems Days intends to have a month full of shocking moments that will keep fans talking for months to come.

Thanks to the latest preview video for the hit Peacock soap, fans get an idea of what those bombshells involve.

Let’s just say the baby switch storyline is about to explode, as is the return of The Pawn.

A health crisis for Chanel (Raven Bowens) puts her future with Johnny (Carson Boatman) in serious jeopardy.

Mind games and guilt trips take over Salem

In the footage, Konstantin (John Kapelos) uses John (Drake Hogestyn) to his advantage again. Konstantin flips the switch in John by using his card, bringing The Pawn back to life, and waiting for his next orders.

No doubt The Pawn’s mission has something to do with the new prenup Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) wants Konstantin to sign.

Meanwhile, Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) leaving the hospital to save Chanel seems to have done her daughter more harm than good. Chanel has radiation poisoning, which we saw coming a mile away.

Johnny comforts Chanel as Paulina breaks down to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) over what’s happening to her daughter.

The video, though, saved the best for last, and it is something we didn’t expect. Leo (Greg Rikaart) tells EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) that his son didn’t die.

EJ loses his mind on Sloan

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Leo spilled a secret to EJ; this time, the Peacock soap means a real secret. It takes EJ nearly pummeling Leo before the DiMera heir begins to realize Leo just might be telling the truth.

A flip of the scene shows an enraged EJ at Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sloan’s (Jessica Serfaty) apartment. EJ goes off on Sloan that the baby Jude is not hers before calling her a “lying b**ch.”

Flashes of an angry Eric, a stunned Nicole (Arianne Zucker), and even Eric grabbing Leo pop up on the screen, giving Days fans a tease of what’s coming up. This is Days of our Lives, though, so not everything may be as it seems in the video.

Be sure to tune in daily to find out if Nicole gets her baby back and what happens to Sloan and Leo.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.