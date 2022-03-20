Days of our Lives spoilers: EJ and Clyde face-off, Maggie makes a shocking request and Kayla gets fired

Maggie grows desperate to save Sarah. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that March Madness takes over Salem, and it has nothing to do with basketball.

There’s so much craziness on the hit NBC soap opera that the only way to describe it is madness. Anger erupts, an exorcism begins, and one person’s demand puts a marriage in jeopardy, as twists and turns take storylines to the next level on the daytime drama.

The latest preview gives Days fans a glimpse of the jaw-dropping moments that shouldn’t be missed.

Kayla and EJ deal with unexpected revelations

Thanks to Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) possession movie and the devil taking her over, Marlena (Deidre Hall) finds her career in trouble. When Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) doesn’t fire Marlena as the hospital board wants, she loses her job as chief of staff.

Over at Statesville, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) finally realizes Clyde (James Read) had him shot all those years ago. EJ and Clyde face-off, with Clyde showing his true colors.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Susan (Stacy Haiduk) gets a bad vibe when visiting EJ in prison. Perhaps its Susan’s premonition that leads EJ to realize the truth.

A Steamy hookup, a meltdown, and an exorcism all go down in Salem

The video features several clips of moments to come in Salem, including a steamy make-out session between Johnny and Gabi (Camila Banus). Meanwhile, Chad (Billy Flynn) gags at the thought of having to hit the sheets with Leo (Greg Rikaart).

Ava (Tamara Braun) throws things in a fit of rage while screaming at the top of her lungs. Plus, Shawn (Brandon Beemer), Marlena, and John (Drake Hogestyn) begin an exorcism to rid Belle (Martha Madison) of the devil. Little does the group know, Johnny is really possessed by the devil.

Elsewhere in Salem, Leo witnesses something juicy going down, but what is it?

Maggie wants Tony to live with Sarah

The return of Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), who thinks she’s Renée DuMonde, has been trying for so many people. Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) thought of having Sarah committed. Now the desperate mom wants to take a different course of action.

Maggie asks Tony (Thaao Penghlis) if he will move in with Sarah. It’s a request that doesn’t sit well with Anna (Leann Hunley), and she immediately tells Maggie no as Tony looks on in shock.

Something or someone rather makes Sarah smile in the video, and all signs point to Tony. Sarah embraces a man with a look of happiness on her face.

Who’s ready for another week of entertaining episodes of the hit daytime drama?

