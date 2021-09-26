Days of our Lives spoilers: Doug warns John as evil takes over Salem again

The devil has taken over Marlena again and left Doug fearing for his life. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that evil forces have a hidden agenda for the good people of Salem.

The hit NBC soap opera is diving right into the possession storyline that was heavily promoted in the fall promo video. It’s controversial, with Days fans questioning why the show would revisit it after 25 years.

One thing is for sure. The writers have a plan that will either keep viewers glued to their television screens or turn them off depending on feelings about the story.

Marlena’s past is the talk of the town

Ever since Johnny (Carson Boatman) brought up making Will’s (Chandler Massey) movie about Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) life, Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) past has been the talk of Salem.

The news that Marlena was possessed by the devil back in the day has spread like wildfire. In the latest preview video, Allie (Lindsay Arnold) tells Tripp (Lucas Adams) that her grandmother was possessed by the devil years ago.

Tripp reacts about as well as Paulina (Jackée Harry) did, and it’s priceless.

Little does Allie and the rest of Salem know that the devil is back in town and has embodied Marlena again.

Doug tries to warn John about the possession

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Marlena has a nightmare that leaves her confused. While she and the rest of the town are clueless the devil has taken over Marlena, Doug (Bill Hayes) knows exactly what happened.

As Doug’s mental state declines, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and John (Drake Hogestyn) pray in the chapel. A possessed Marlena watches over them with an evil eye and a hidden agenda.

The promo video reveals Satan has an even grander plan for Salem than last time around.

One person causing problems for evil Marlena is Doug. Despite his confusion, Doug does tell John that Marlena wants to kill him.

John may nor may not believe Doug considering his mental state. Hopefully, it will give John a clue because Doug needs all the help he can get.

Evil Marlena makes it clear to Doug that she’s going to kill him. After watching Doug while he sleeps, possessed Marlena looks like she’s ready to smother the old man with a pillow.

Will this be the end of Doug? Will John figure out something is wrong with his wife? How long will it take Marlena’s loved ones to realize she is possessed again.

Those questions and more will be answered soon on the NBC soap opera, so keep watching.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.