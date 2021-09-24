Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Marlena’s dream, Nicole dates EJ, Ben and Johnny struggle

The devil has taken over Marlena again and is ready to wreak havoc on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit soap opera reveal life’s throwing some curveballs at the good people of Salem.

The fall preview video showed the NBC daytime drama is pulling out all the spots for the season, especially as Halloween draws near. Next week Days fans can expect the possession story to move forward while a new couple raises eyebrows.

Plus, two men have a hard time dealing with the challenges life has brought them.

Marlena has a wild nightmare

Days of our Lives kicked off the Marlena (Deidre Hall) possessed by the devil story with a bang by involving Doug (Bill Hayes).

Unfortunately for Doug, he has a hard time communicating to Eli (Lamon Archey) what happened to him. Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) fears for her husband as his confusion gets worse.

Over at Marlena and John’s (Drake Hogestyn), the good doc has a disturbing nightmare that leaves her confused. Marlena worries when she has moments of not being herself.

All the possession talk leads John to inform Johnny (Carson Boatman) he and Marlena won’t be investing in his movie about Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) life.

Johnny and Ben face hard truths

Nothing can stop Johnny from making his film. Johnny hits up Tony (Thaao Penghlis) again for financing.

It’s Abigail (Marci Miller), though, who just might save the day. Chad (Billy Flynn) is stunned when Abigail considers investing and starring in Johnny’s movie.

When he’s not looking for movie money, Johnny attempts to woo Chanel (Raven Bowens). A chat with Allie (Lindsay Arnold) about Tripp (Lucas Adams) is the push Chanel needs to give Johnny another chance.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) wrestles with the idea of having a baby with Ciara (Victoria Konefal) because of his serial killer DNA. They discuss his fears but turn to other people for help. Ben expresses his worries to Tripp while Ciara talks to Allie.

Unlikely duos form all over Salem

As a way to get over Rafe (Galen Gering), Nicole (Arianne Zucker) agrees to go on a date with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel). Brady (Eric Martsolf) tries to convince Nicole it’s a bad idea, but his words fall on deal years.

Later EJ and Nicole end up at the Brady Pub. They run into Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), sparking a war of words between him and EJ.

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) and Ava (Tamara Braun) continue to scheme to take down Gabi (Camila Banus) and Jake (Brandon Barash). Elsewhere, Gwen (Emily O’Brien) pushes Xander (Paul Telfer) and Justin (Wally Kurth) to work together.

All of this plus, Brady has a sneaking suspicion about Jake, and Philip makes a grand gesture to Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

So much going down in Salem! Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the daytime drama is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.