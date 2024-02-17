Days of our Lives spoilers: Doug and Julie reminisce, Ava fears for Tripp, and Jada warns Stephanie

Days of our Lives spoilers tease it’s all about memories in Salem, and not all are good ones.

It’s the halfway point for February sweeps, so Days has ramped up the drama and thrown in some nostalgia to keep fans glued to their TV screens.

The latest preview video for the hit Peacock soap teases that tissues will be necessary for upcoming episodes.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that several Salem residents, including Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), remember the Horton family legacy.

Along with that, Jada (Elia Cantu) finally sees her ex-husband Bobby, aka Everett (Blake Berris), setting off a chain of events.

Those two things, as well as Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Wendy’s (Victoria Grace) kidnapping, are teased in the new preview footage.

Searching for the truth on Days

In the video, Jada confronts Everett, calling him Bobby Stein, as Stephanie (Abigail Klein) looks on in horror. Jada even provides picture proof to Stephanie and Everett that they were married.

Later, Steve (Stephen Nichols) breaks the news to Stephanie that Everett is, in fact, Bobby. Steve brings evidence to support his claim.

A flip of the scene features Stephanie, Everett, and Jada in his hotel room. Jada warns Stephanie to run far away from Bobby/Everett.

Is Everett a con, or is this a case of multiple personalities?

Meanwhile, Ava (Tamara Braun) freaks out at the police station that her son is missing and Clyde (James Read) has him. Then, a shot of an industrial area shows Wendy and Tripp being forced into a silo-type thing.

Time is definitely running out for these two because they are seen lying on the floor under a blanket in distress.

Can Ava convince Rafe (Galen Gering) that Tripp needs help before it’s too late?

Julie and Doug remember Tom and Alice Horton

While walking through the rumble that was once the Horton family home, Doug and Julie reflect on how the legacy began with Alice and Tom all those years ago. Instead of just having them talk about the iconic character, Days is going back in time.

Flashbacks to the beginning of Tom and Alice’s romance will play out on Wednesday, February 21, clueing in new viewers on the iconic supercouple that started it all on Days of our Lives.

Sydney K. Smith plays young Alice, while Zach Chyz plays young Tom, marking the first time ever the roles were not played by their originators, Frances Reid and Macdonald Carey.

Fans will also be given a special moment as Doug sings to Julie, which is an ode to their love story and even more meaningful now after the passing of Bill Hayes.

Be sure to tune in daily so the sweet trip down memory and other Salem drama isn’t missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.