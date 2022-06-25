Days of our Lives spoilers: Belle and EJ hook up and Sami learns the truth

Things are heating up between EJ and Belle on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for the hit NBC soap opera reveal a burgeoning romance that will put two sisters at odds.

There’s no question that Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Belle (Martha Madison) aren’t the closest of sisters. Sami did try to sell Belle on the black market as an infant.

Let’s not forget the two were at odds recently over custody of Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) son Henry, resulting in Sami bringing Jan (Heather Lindell) back to Salem.

The latest feud between the two sisters is going to be a doozy.

Belle and EJ hit the sheets

Thanks to the Days preview video, fans know EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Belle act on their feelings for each other.

The last time EJ and Belle tried to get romantic, their interlude was interrupted by Chad (Billy Flynn) screaming as a bloody Abigail (Marci Miller) lay dying on their bed. This time around, nothing, not even Sami, stops Belle from seeking comfort in EJ’s arms.

After reeling from the news Shawn’s (Brandon Beemer) son with Jan is his namesake, Belle, rushed to EJ. Belle makes it crystal clear to her brother-in-law she knows what she wants — him.

They take their passion to EJ’s bedroom, where they have sex. EJ and Belle then share a smooch while in bed, basking in the glow of what just happened.

Sami gets a clue

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Sami interrupts a moment between her husband and sister. Fans saw Sami arriving at the DiMera mansion at the end of Friday’s episode.

Sami wants EJ to sign the divorce papers so she can marry Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). She doesn’t hold back her delight when informing EJ that she and Lucas are getting married.

Little does Sami know, EJ has a little secret of his own. EJ isn’t pinning away for Sami anymore, so he turns the tables on her. As Belle looks on, EJ prepares to tell his wife that Belle is much more to him than his lawyer.

The footage ends there, but Days fans know Hurricane Sami is bound to form after she learns just how close her sister and husband have gotten. It’s unclear in the footage if the moment occurs before or after EJ and Belle have sex.

Based on Sami showing up at the DiMera mansion this week, it’s a safe bet that the interaction with Sami pushed Belle further in EJ’s arms.

So much exciting drama going down in Salem, be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.