Days of our Lives spoilers: An angry Chad interrupts Lucas and Sami’s wedding

Another Salem wedding goes bust on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal secrets will blow up one couple’s hope for happily ever after as a truth bomb rocks Salem.

As the temperatures continue to rise outside, Days is heating things up for July sweeps. The fallout of Abigail’s (Marci Miller) murder remains front and center.

Thanks to the latest promo video dropped by NBC, fans know another suspect will join Clyde (James Read) at the top of the suspect list.

Sami and Lucas

Once again, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Sami (Alison Sweeney) are in love and ready to make another trip down the aisle. Although this will be their fourth wedding, Sami and Lucas have only been married once.

Will (Chandler Massey) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) are there to watch their parents say I Do. Johnny (Carson Boatman), Marlena (Deidre Hall), Roman (Josh Taylor), and Kate (Lauren Koslow) round out the group of guests.

The guests aren’t all thrilled with the quickie nuptials, as Kate and Roman have looks of here we go again on their faces. Eric (Greg Vaughan) is on hand to perform the ceremony too.

By the looks of the promo video, a second marriage probably won’t be in the cards for Lumi. In true soap opera fashion, the bride looks fabulous, and the couple gushes over each other.

Then the dreaded words “happily ever after” are said.

Chad barges into the wedding in a rage

Things go awry at the wedding when Chad (Billy Flynn) bursts into the church on the warpath. Chad’s target is Lucas.

Days of our Lives spoilers teased that Kate makes a massive mistake that has disastrous consequences for her son. The preview video makes it pretty clear that Kate’s slip-up has everything to do with the night Abigail was murdered and Lucas blacked out.

Lucas wasn’t thrilled that Abigail and Chad knew he was the person behind Sami’s kidnapping, not EJ. It was the reason he fell off the wagon.

A rage-filled Chad attacks Lucas, demanding answers and questioning if Lucas killed his wife. Sami screams in horror as chaos erupts at the wedding, with guests attempting to pull Chad off Lucas.

The preview video ends there, leaving Days fans in suspense. Since Alison Sweeney was only slated to reprise Sami for a short time, it’s likely all of Lucas’ secrets will come flooding out.

If Chad believes Lucas hurt Abigial, he will have no problems spilling all the tea at the wedding. That means Sami will not only learn that Lucas was drinking again, but he was her kidnapper all along.

It is going to be another must-see week in Salem! Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment is missed. Plus, remember Beyond Salem Season 2 drops on Peacock next week too.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.