Days of our Lives spin-off: Who plays Sonny on Beyond Salem?

Will and Sonny are back on Beyond Salem but Sonny has a new face. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spin-off Beyond Salem has a new Sonny, and fans can’t help but wonder who is now playing the infamous character.

The first episode of Beyond Salem dropped on Peacock today, and it was not disappointing. Old fan-favorite characters returned to interact with current fan-favorites, giving viewers lots of happy moments.

Beyond Salem reunited Chad (Billy Flynn) with his good friends Sonny (Zach Tinker) and Will (Chandler Massey). It was glaringly obvious that these fan-favorites were not the same as they used to be, and not because of the storyline.

Freddie Smith was not playing the role of Sonny. This summer, the actor revealed that he was done with the character. He lives in Florida with his wife, Alyssa, now. Although Freddie has moved on from acting, fans can keep up with him via his YouTube show, The Freddie & Alyssa Show.

While there have been a few actors to play Will, Freddie had played the role of Sonny on Days of our Lives off and on since day one.

Who plays Sonny on Beyond Salem?

The actor taking over the role of Sonny is no stranger to daytime television. Zach Tinker is best known for playing Fenmore Baldwin, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) and Michael’s (Christian LeBlanc) son on The Young and the Restless.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Along with his role on Y&R, Zach has been heating up primetime too. Zach has had stints on American Horror Story, Station 19, 13 Reasons Why, L.A.’s Finest, and Law & Order: True Crime. The talented actor can also be seen in the Radiant Studios’ YouTube show HAPPY HAZEL, which is getting a lot of buzz. HAPPY HAZEL premieres on October 1.

When he is not acting, Zach can be found hanging with his adorable dog. The proud papa often features his fur baby on social media.

What has Zach said about taking over the role of Sonny on Days of our Lives spin-off?

Zach reunites with his former The Young and the Restless costar Greg Rikaart, who reprises the role of Leo Stark on Days of our Lives Beyond Salem. In a recent interview promoting the Days original series, Zach credited Greg with helping him ease into the role.

“I felt very comfortable immediately because Chandler and I got along so well, and I had someone I already knew there. The whole transition felt very, very smooth for me,” Zach shared with Soap Opera Digest.

The boys are back in town! Only on @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/cUJlkkxzkz — Zach Tinker (@ZachTinker) September 6, 2021

Speaking of Chandler, Zach had nothing but praise for his costar.

“I love him, man; he’s fantastic,” Zach gushed. “It’s always interesting meeting your love interest because you never really know what the chemistry is going to be. But it was super-easy with him. He’s a great guy, and because we kind of banged the episodes out in five straight days, we got pretty chummy pretty fast.”

Zach Tinker has taken over the role of Sonny Kiriakis on Days of our Lives Beyond Salem. Although it’s an adjustment to see a new actor playing Sonny, viewers need to give Zach a chance. He’s done a pretty good job in the role.

Days of our Lives Beyond Salem airs on Peacock.