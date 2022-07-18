Days of our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati addresses recent cast exits, teases another major death looms

Ron shares what’s in store for Days fans after a major cast shakeup. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati has addressed the recent cast exits and teased another death is looming for the hit soap opera.

In the past month, Days has lost six major cast members. Lamon Archey (Eli), Sal Stowers (Lani), Marci Miller (Abigail), Lucas Adams (Tripp), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), and Victoria Konefal (Ciara) bid the show adieu.

It’s a mass exodus that didn’t sit well with Days of our Lives fans, especially the writers killing off Abigail. Ron has spoken out about it before sharing that neither Marci nor Kate Mansi, also known for playing Abigail, were available full-time.

The talented head writer recently admitted again there was no need to recast the character. Instead, a murder mystery storyline kicked off, which is always good entertainment.

While speaking with Soap Opera Digest podcast, Ron got candid regarding the mass cast exodus and fans’ concern over what’s up with the daytime drama.

The good news is it was simply a coincidence that all these characters left at once because the actor/actress contracts were up at the same time. Ron reminded fans that contracts were all negotiated at a similar time ahead of the renewal last year.

Ron Carlivati addresses recent cast exits

In speaking with SOD Ron opened up about the challenge of writing out these characters at once, admitting not everyone could have a happily ever after.

“I didn’t want to kill Ciara. She’d already been there, done that. The audience had been so loyal to that couple that we just wanted to give them the happily ever after, except that would have meant, you know, exiting Rob, which he didn’t want to leave the show,” Ron shared.

The writer confirmed Rob will be back soon as a new character but did not spill who he will play or when he will be back on-screen.

As for writing out Lani and Eli, that was a no-brainer when Lamon and Sal opted to leave. The couple doesn’t get a happily ever after, but their story is far from over.

“You know she’s only got two years. She could be out earlier with good behavior. He moves to be close by. We know she’s going to be able to see the kids, and for me again, what I the reason it’s not a bummer for me is because I didn’t think of it as the end of their story. If the show was going off the air, then, of course, I sending her off to prison would be terrible, but for me, that’s just the next chapter of their story,” he explained.

Yes, that’s a big hint that Eli and Lani will be back in Salem at some point and likely with new faces.

Days of our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati teases major character’s death

Ron has teased that another death will rock Salem, and it will stick. The head writer promised it’s a major character too.

Days of our Lives fans won’t have too much longer to wait to find out who gets killed next. Ron admitted that the death is coming up very soon.

Other things Days viewers can look forward to, according to the head writer, are more twists in Abigail’s murder, for one.

Plus, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) struggles with her feelings for Eric (Greg Vaughan), despite being married to Rafe (Galen Gering), and Chanel (Raven Bowens) chooses between Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Things are certainly changing on the hit NBC soap opera, but there’s also lots of juicy entertainment coming up.

To listen to Ron’s entire podcast interview with Soap Opera Digest click here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.