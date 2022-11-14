Days of our Lives great John Aniston dead at 89

John Aniston was a daytime legend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Days of our Lives veteran actor and fan favorite John Aniston has died at the age of 89.

The sad news was announced by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, earlier today, revealing the talented actor passed away last week.

Jennifer used social media to reveal her beloved father had passed away.

Using Instagram, Jennifer shared several photos of her and her father throughout the years.

The pictures ranged from Jennifer as a child to the recent days of them being Hollywood stars. There was even one of John alone as Jennifer paid tribute to her dad in the caption.

“Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston… You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔” was the caption on her post.

Along with Jennifer, John is survived by his son Alex Aniston and his wife, Sherry Rooney.

John Aniston played Victor Kiriakis on Days of our Lives

Although to many, John became known as Jennifer’s father after her success on Friends, to soap opera fans, he will forever be Victor Kiriakis on Days. The actor joined the show in 1985 as the Greek business tycoon wreaking havoc on Salem and causing trouble for his great love, Caroline Brady (Pegg McCay).

Over his nearly four decades on the daytime drama, Victor brought a lot of chaos to Salem, especially due to his tough love exterior. Victor also has a soft spot for his loved ones, especially his current wife, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

This past summer, John earned the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented by his daughter Jennifer. She said it best when sharing, “His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement.”

John’s appearances have been fewer and fewer over the years. However, he never stopped working, with his most recent episode airing on, ironically, the day he died, Friday, November 11.

Some of John’s other acting credits include Search for Tomorrow, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls, and Mad Men.

Days of our Lives shares a message about John Aniston’s passing

Not long after news broke that John had passed away, Days of our Lives shared a message to honor a beloved man who was a huge part of the family.

“Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston. We love you John. Your legend will live on,” was the message from the show.

It’s no secret that Days shoots episodes months in advance, so it will be a while before the show pays tribute to John and Victor. Fans can expect the hit soap opera to go all out for the beloved actor and character.

RIP, John Aniston.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.