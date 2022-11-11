Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ava and EJ battle, Gabi’s mission, and Gwen busts Xander

EJ and Ava have had enough of each other on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease that drama is the name of the game in Salem.

November sweeps are half over, so Days fans are in store for even more jaw-dropping moments in the next week.

Broken hearts, kidnappings, missing people, and one couple’s shocking news will keep viewers glued to their television screens all week long.

The fallout of Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) arrest, EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) and Ava (Tamara Braun) playing kidnapping games, and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) kiss will be front center on upcoming episodes.

Plus, Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Wendy (Victoria Grace) find themselves in danger as they search for Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton).

Let’s see what else is going down in Salem.

EJ and Ava won’t give up

Days of our Lives fans watched as EJ got even with Ava for having Susan (Stacy Haiduk) kidnapped by having Tripp (Lucas Adams) kidnapped. The battle is on between the DiMera heir and the mafia princess, with neither one backing down.

As Ava continues to get advice from her dead son Charlie (Mike C. Manning), Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) go undercover to save Tripp.

Meanwhile, Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (Leann Hunley) work overtime to convince EJ to stop all the Ava madness. It’s a safe bet their pleas fall on deaf ears because EJ never gives up or in.

Over with Xander (Paul Telfer), he finds himself in a pickle when Gwen (Emily O’Brien) discovers what he’s been up to lately.

Will she pick his secret or blow up her ex’s life?

Nicole and Eric make tough decisions

After finally admitting her feelings to Eric, Nicole decides it’s time to come clean with her husband. Nicole informs Rafe (Galen Gering) that she wants to be with Eric, and Rafe doesn’t take it well.

Unfortunately for Nicole, Rafe isn’t going to be her only problem when it comes to her happily ever after with Eric. Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Jada (Elia Cantu) and Eric get some shocking news next week.

Considering her fainting spell, all signs point to Jada being pregnant and throwing a wrench in an Eric and Nicole reunion. There’s also a run-in between Eric and Rafe that results in a heated must-see moment.

Other Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) offers Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) a shoulder to lean on as the aftermath of Chanel’s arrest takes a toll on them.

Speaking of Chanel, DA Trask (Tina Huang) pushes hard to get a confession out of her, while Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) drops another bombshell on Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Gabi (Camila Banus) plots get to regain control of Gabi Chic, and news that Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) are dating only makes Gabi more determined.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment on the hit daytime drama is missed.

In other Days of our Lives news, Steve Burton has signed on with the show, and you can read all about it here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.