Days of our Lives fans honor Bill Hayes after Horton family legacy episode, fans react to emotional show

Days of our Lives viewers were given a real treat today with an episode devoted to the Horton family.

It was a trip down memory lane for Days fans with the story about how young Tom (Zach Chyz) and Alice Horton (Sydney K. Smith) bought the family home that has been the center of the show.

The beginning of the Horton Christmas ornaments tradition was also revealed, with Days of our Lives viewers learning the ornaments survived the fire.

Doug (Bill Hayes), Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), and Maggie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) filled Leo (Greg Rikaart) on the history of the Horton family, which ended up being the perfect way to honor Bill.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the legendary actor died in January, but Bill will be airing as Doug for months because of Days’ filming schedule.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The hit Peacock soap waited until the perfect moment to pay tribute, and it was following the episode all about the Hortons.

Days of our Lives remembers Bill Hayes after emotional legacy episode

X (formerly Twitter) was filled with Days fans reacting to an episode filled with so much history, love, and the fact that Bill was honored after it.

“In loving memory of Bill Hayes 1925-2024, Good Night Sweet Prince and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest,” was written next to a picture of the iconic actor.

One X user shared the memory card while expressing that Bill’s death still doesn’t seem real.

“Dedicated to Bill Hayes. That ending was absolutely PERFECT. They stuck the landing on this episode. Watch this one. My heart feels warmed. #Days,” read an X.

Dedicated to Bill Hayes. That ending was absolutely PERFECT. They stuck the landing on this episode.



Watch this one. My heart feels warmed. #Days pic.twitter.com/kQdWETm4Rb — Steven Tankersley (@SouthernGh) February 21, 2024

Another X user shared the closing shot of Bill saying what we all feel, and that is that the actor is sorely missed.

Social media wasn’t just emotional over the show honoring Bill but also the special episode dedicated to the history of the couple that started it all in Salem, Tom and Alice.

Days fans react to Horton family history episode

There was no shortage of emotion as Days of our Lives gathered Roman (Josh Taylor), Kate (Lauren Koslow), Marlena (Deidre Hall), John (Drake Hogestyn), and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) to help clean up the Horton family home and reminisce.

“I really enjoyed today’s episode. Watching everyone share past memories was beautiful. Family has always been the foundation of what Days truly is. Hope this episode leads us back to that. It’s what we all want because at the end of the day family is everything. #Days #Jarlena” said one X user.

I really enjoyed today’s episode. Watching everyone share past memories was beautiful. Family has always been the foundation of what Days truly is. Hope this episode leads us back to that. It’s what we all want because at the end of the day family is everything. #Days #Jarlena pic.twitter.com/YvHILVtIKN — Steven (@StevenK7) February 21, 2024

A different fan described the episode as coming home with a flashback to Doug and Julie’s earlier years.

I've found a way to describe today's #Days episode.



Recently, I came back home from Louisiana. It was a hard decision. But once I came through my front door, I knew I was home.



This episode felt like coming home. It felt like #Days again. It was bravely sentimental. pic.twitter.com/mm0VloH5xd — Steven Tankersley (@SouthernGh) February 21, 2024

There was an X user who simply enjoyed watching all the flashbacks and the end of the episode.

Tom, Alice, and Marlena. The montage of pics at the end was sweet. 😍😍😍 #Jarlena #Days pic.twitter.com/2KPOuIWlzH — Hall ♟️ Monitor (@aoii92) February 21, 2024

“Tom and Alice | always ♡” wrote an X user.

When Doug reminded Maggie and Julie that they still have each other was such an ode to how the Horton family is not only always there for each other but others as well.

Doug "No words, but we still have each other. Thank God." The way they are supporting each other 😍😍😍 #Days pic.twitter.com/XVA2R5HekQ — Hall ♟️ Monitor (@aoii92) February 21, 2024

Oh, what an episode it was as Days of our Lives took fans on a trip down memory lane, honoring Tom and Alice Horton and remembering Bill Hayes.

Did you like the episode?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.