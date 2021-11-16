Days of our Lives Christmas movie: Here’s how to watch A Very Salem Christmas

Chandler Massey will star in the first-ever Days holiday film. Pic credit: NBC

A Days of our Lives Christmas movie will be released this holiday season. Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas is the festive film for the hit NBC soap opera.

Hot on the heels of the success of the Days of our Lives spin-off, Beyond Salem, the daytime drama is venturing into the holiday movie genre. There’s no question holiday films have become all the rage the past few years thanks to Hallmark and Lifetime.

The powers that be at Days are using the history of the soap opera and the convenience of Peacock to break into the holiday film market.

What should Days of our Lives fans know about A Very Salem Christmas?

According to Soaps.com, Eileen Davidson (Kristen) revealed the exciting news at Peacock’s superfan event in Santa Monica. Eileen will once again reprise the character of Kristen, which she originated in 1993.

The news Eileen’s stepping back into the role comes after the actress just finished a brief stint on Days of our Lives as the devil’s version of Kristen. As Days fans know, Stacy Haiduk plays Kristen on the NBC show now and has since 2018.

Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas will focus on Will (Chandler Massey) trying to finish a screenplay by Christmas Eve.

“Using everyone’s favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes, he creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem — but with several twists and turns you’ll never see coming,” reads the official press release for the Peacock original movie.

Since Will’s movie focuses on the good people of Salem, Days fans can expect more familiar faces to show up in the holiday flick. Beyond Salem had a slew of past and current stars from the daytime drama.

Last week the rumor mill was buzzing that Greg Rikaart (Leo) and James Read (Clyde) were headed back to Salem. They were both spotted on set celebrating the 56th anniversary of Days of our Lives, which got the rumor ball rolling.

Now it seems like their return may have something to do with the holiday movie.

How to watch Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas?

The holiday season is upon us, which means fans won’t have to wait too long for the first-ever Days Christmas film.

Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas will drop on Peacock on Thursday, December 16. The bad news is that just like with Beyond Salem, the film can only be viewed on the streaming service. NBC has no plans to air the movie on the network as of now.

The holiday film is a stand-alone and will not impact any holiday festivities happening on the daytime drama.

Are you excited for A Very Salem Christmas?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.