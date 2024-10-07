Days of our Lives is pulling out all the stops to celebrate its 60th anniversary in November 2025.

The past few weeks have revealed a slew of alums returning to help the show mark the milestone.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell are back on set filming as supercouple Hope and Bo Brady.

In August, Alison Sweeny revealed she was back in Salem for an “unexpected storyline” as Sami Brady.

Now Days unveiled a list of major fan-favorite returns that will happen next year as the 60th-anniversary celebration plays out all year long.

Along with returning in December to pay tribute to Bill Hayes for Doug’s memorial, Melissa Reeves confirmed she would bring Jennifer back to Salem next year.

Let’s take a look at who else will be joining her.

Days of our Lives alums Charles Shaughnessy, Thaao Penghlis, Christie Clark, and more to return in 2025

TV Insider was the first to break the news that seven more fan-favorites are returning to the hit Peacock soap with Melissa. Matthew Ashford will reprise the role of Jack Deveraux, which is not a surprise since Jennifer is returning.

What is a surprise is the announcement that Christie Clark (Carrie), Leann Hunley (Anna), and Thaao Penghlis (Tony) are going to be back on-screen. Thaao was a shock, considering the actor announced his exit from the show last spring.

There must be a very good reason Thaao agreed to come back, and we think we know what it is. More on that in a minute.

Charles Shaughnessy is bringing Shane back to town. The character hasn’t been seen in Salem in years and was last featured on Beyond Salem.

Victoria Konefal, as Ciara, and Chandler Massey, as Will, are rounding out the returns. There is no word yet on whether Robert Scott Wilson will do double duty as Alex and Ben when Ciara comes back.

Although it hasn’t been announced yet, it’s a safe bet that Zach Tinker will return as Sonny when Will resurfaces on-screen.

Are these Days of our Lives returns to honor Drake Hogestyn?

The timing of the huge casting news came days after soap vet and Days of our Lives legend Drake Hogestyn passed away from pancreatic cancer. Drake’s final scenes as John Black aired in September and were filmed last February.

All the characters returning have a major tie to John, so there’s a chance these returns will be for John’s memorial.

Days executive producer Ken Corday didn’t comment on whether these comebacks involve John, but he did give TV Insider a teaser.

“We always love it when members of our beloved family return to Salem. Fans are really going to enjoy what we have in store beginning this fall and well into next year,” he shared.

Since the hit Peacock soap films so far in advance, we don’t expect to see any of the characters mentioned above until next summer, when we should expect to have John’s farewell.

Keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for all the Days casting news, including news about the show’s 60th anniversary.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.