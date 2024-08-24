Days of our Lives alums Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian wed: See their stunning photos

Days of our Lives alums Arianne Zucker (Nicole) and Shawn Christian (Daniel) are officially married.

The happy couple met when Shawn joined the hit Peacock soap in 2008.

Arianne was married to Days star Kyle Lowder (Rex), but they divorced in 2014 after previously separating and getting back together.

Shawn and Arianne quietly began dating a couple of years later, with him popping the question on Father’s Day in 2021 at Lake Tahoe.

They took their time planning their special day and enjoyed being engaged.

Last weekend, Arianne and Shawn married at Jacobs Berry Farm in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Taking to Instagram late Friday night, Arianne and Shawn shared matching posts featuring them looking fabulous in their wedding attire. They opted for a rustic cowboy theme, including Arianne’s dress, which she wore with cowboy boots and was absolutely stunning.

“YEEEASSS!! It’s official! Mr & Mrs Christian! This is how we wedding! Action shot right in the middle of our entrance dance! 🤠 8/17/24 was filled with so much love with all our guests. We hope everyone felt like they were part of our wedding, not just invited! 💍, “ kicked off their wedding post announcement.

The newlyweds gushed over their guests before revealing what a special time it was for them. Arianne and Shawn also gave a special shout-out to each other before ending their wedding announcement.

“We did it babe! I love you so much! This truly is one of the most memorable time in my life! 💕Soon to share….our wedding guest flash mob line dance! 💃🏼🕺🏻,” read the caption.

All of their children played a special part in their wedding day. Arianne is mother to daughter Isabella with her ex, Kyle. Shawn is father to son Kameron and maintains a close relationship with his former stepdaughter, Taylor Cole.

The happy news comes weeks after Arianne exited Days of our Lives after playing Nicole for nearly 25 years.

What had Arianne Zucker been up to since Days?

Even though fans just saw Nicole and Eric (Greg Vaughan) ride off into the sunset, or rather Paris, Arianne wrapped filming months ago due to Days advanced filming schedule.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Arianne is embroiled in a lawsuit against her former employer, Ken Corday, Corday Productions, and former Days of our Lives executive producer Albert Alarr for sexual harassment.

However, that hasn’t stopped Arianne from living her best life. In early July, along with planning her stunning wedding, the actress revealed a new project she’s working on.

When she’s not working, Arianne Zucker loves life with her now husband, Shawn Christian.

Congrats to Shawn and Arianne on your wedding news!

