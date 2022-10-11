Days of our Lives alum James Lastovic missing in Hawaii [Updated]

James played Joey Johnson on Days for years. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Update 4:25 p.m. – James Lastovic and his roommate Nevin Dizdari have been found. They are safe in Hawaii after getting lost on a hike, according to Nevin’s sister.

Days of our Lives alum James Lastovic has gone missing in Hawaii with his roommate, and his mom has sent out a plea for help finding them.

James played Joey Johnson, the son of Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), beginning in 2015 when the character was aged.

The actor was on Days for two years from 2015-2017, leaving when Joey was sent to prison for allegedly murdering Ava (Tamara Braun). James made a brief return in 2020 when Joey was released from prison after Ava was discovered alive.

Over the weekend, James took a trip to Hawaii with his roommate Nevin Dizdari.

The two were slated to return to Los Angeles on Monday. However, they never made their flight.

Now, James’ mother, Lucienne Lastovic, has used social media in a plea to help find her son and Nevin.

James Lastovic missing in Hawaii

Taking to Instagram late Monday night, Lucienne revealed James and Nevin went missing in Kauai, Hawaii. Lucienne revealed not only did they miss their flight, but their rental car was not returned either.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Tthis is NOT LIKE THEM! They are both consciencious kids. The LAST THEY WERE HEARD FROM was yesterday Sunday October 9th at 1:30 pm Hawaii time when they texted their hostess, Carrie Flanders at the Hanalei Bay Resort. The last they were seen was by Carrie Flanders yesterday at 8 am. Carrie is from Brea and was gracious enough to have them stay over for 3 extra days,” Lucienne wrote in part of her lengthy caption.

James’ mother went on to explain that he and Nevin asked for information on “KOKEE state PARK” and directions to the cliff diving area at “Shipwrecks Beach.”

Lucienne stated her son and his roommate did not return to the resort on Sunday evening. All their personal belongings were left at the resort and are now at the police station in Kauai. Lucienne gave information about James and Nevin’s rental car and instructed anyone with information to contact the police or her.

Days of our Lives stars react to news James Lastovic’s missing

The comments section of Lucienne’s post was filled with followers trying to help and giving her advice. One of James’ costars Martha Madison (Belle), replied, reaching out to two of her friends for help.

Days alum Kirsten Storms, who now plays Maxie on General Hospital, reached out to her from GH costar Ingo Rademacher for help.

Pic credit: @llastovic/Instagram

James Lastovic has gone missing while on vacation in Hawaii. The mom of the former Days of our Lives star has asked for assistance in helping find him and his roommate.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on CBS.