EJ thinks he has forced Ava to leave Salem. Pic credit: Peacock

Is Ava leaving Days of our Lives? That’s the question on Days fans’ minds as Ava (Tamara Braun) has presumably left town on EJ’s (Daniel Feuerriegel) orders.

In an interesting turn of events, EJ exposed Ava’s lie that she was married to Jake (Brandon Barash) when he died.

Although EJ was ready to send Ava off to prison, Johnny (Carson Boatman) pleaded her case and convinced his father not to call the cops.

Despite keeping the authorities out of Ava’s lie, EJ wasn’t about to let her off scot-free.

It’s a DiMera trait to enact some sort of revenge or punishment.

EJ, for his part, decided Ava could remain out of prison but not in Salem.

The episode ended with Ava saying a heartfelt goodbye to Johnny as she grabbed her bags and left the DiMera mansion. It has prompted the question of whether Ava and actress Tamara Braun are exiting the show.

Tamara has not indicated she plans to leave the hit soap opera, which is a good sign Ava may not be gone for good.

Days is notorious for taking characters off-screen for a few weeks or months only to bring them back into the fold to shake things up in Salem. That very well could be the case with Ava.

It seems highly unlikely that Ava would simply let EJ run her out of town. After all, she was a former mob boss, and giving up so easily just isn’t her style.

Plus, the writers have stumbled upon something with the chemistry between Johnny and Ava, as well as Ava and EJ.

While the signs point to Ava leaving, it could be that she hides out in Salem or somewhere else plotting her revenge, but the character remains on-screen.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Ava’s son Tripp (Lucas Adams) comes back this week to be there for Steve (Stephen Nichols) amid Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) health crisis. Odds are Ava wouldn’t stay away from Salem with her son coming back after not seeing him for months.

Other Days comings and goings

Ava’s future on the show remains uncertain, but there are a couple of other comings and goings that are not.

Along with Tripp’s return to Salem, Joey (Tanner Stine) and Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) will pop up on the hit daytime drama.

Mike Horton (Roark Critchlow) also came home to help his sister Jennifer (Cady McClain) battle her drug addiction. Both characters have since exited the canvas, along with Nancy (Patrika Darbo), who left Salem last week, opting to return to New York City.

The fall promo features a fiery crash with a car going over a cliff, which will undoubtedly lead to another exit.

Stay tuned to find out if Ava’s really gone from Days for good or if her latest goodbye is merely a means to an end.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.