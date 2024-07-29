Arianne Zucker shares message to Days of our Lives fans after exiting as Nicole Walker

Days of our Lives star Arianne Zucker wants fans to know just how much they mean to her as she ends her run as Nicole Walker.

For Days fans, it’s the end of an era as Nicole and Eric (Greg Vaughan) say goodbye to Salem.

Arianne revealed earlier this year in her lawsuit that she was essentially “fired” from the hit Peacock soap for speaking out against former executive producer Albert Alarr.

However, due to the advanced filming schedule, Arianne remained on-screen for months after filming her final episode.

Now the time has come for Nicole and Arianne to leave after a nearly 25-year presence on the hit daytime drama.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Ahead of her final episode, Arianne had a heartfelt message to her loyal fans.

Arianne Zucker shares message to Days of our Lives fans after exit as Nicole

Taking to Instagram, Arianne let fans know just how much they meant to her. Arianne included video footage filled with moments from her time on the show.

There were backstage memories, red carpet moments, selfies with her former co-star and soon-to-be husband Shawn Christian (Daniel), and more.

Oh yes, Arianne shared plenty of good memories with her fans, but her caption meant the most.

“I loved my job. I loved my friends. I loved my co-workers, but most of all I love all of you. When someone says you are irreplaceable…maybe, but the heart of an individual is not. I gave all my heart and always will,” she began her message.

After gushing over working on Days, Arianne got to the heart of her post: the fans.

“I could never have had this job unless I had all of you. From the bottom of my heart and beyond, I can’t thank you enough for loving to hate Nicole and for loving her again as she changed in life with all of you. Thank you for being a part of my journey. This is an adventure that will live with me forever,” Arianne wrote.

The actress ended the caption of her IG post by thanking those who have stood by her during this difficult time.

“Thank you for standing up for what is right. Thank you for standing by me. Thank you for acknowledging what this industry so easily takes advantage of. I will forever stand for you. I love you! #womensrights @istandwithari,” ended her heartfelt message.

Soon, the comment section of her post was filled with familiar faces showing Arianne love.

Days of our Lives stars gush over Arianne Zucker

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) expressed just how much he loved his co-star. Paul Telfer (Xander) did the same thing, but he added gratitude for how kind Arianne was when he first started on the show.

Martha Madison (Belle) knows all too well the backstage drama that has gone down on the Peacock soap. It’s one reason she’s no longer on Days, so she popped in to express her love for Arianne.

Pic credit: @ari8675/Instagram

There’s no question that Days of our Lives won’t be the same without Nicole. Here’s wishing Arianne nothing but the best in her future endeavors.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.