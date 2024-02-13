Arianne Zucker fired from Days of our Lives: When is her final episode as Nicole Walker?

Days of our Lives star Arianne Zucker has been fired from the Peacock soap, ending her run as Nicole Walker.

The shocking news came as Arianne filed a lawsuit against Days over various allegations, including sexual harassment.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Arianne filed many complaints against former executive Albert Alarr with Sony’s HR department to address several issues from March to July 2023.

Albert was fired in August 2023 after news of not only Arianne but other female staff members at Days of our Lives filed complaints of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment with HR against him.

Now, amid her new lawsuit, Arianne has revealed she was retaliated against when it came time for her to renew her contract.

Arianne’s contract expired last month and was not signed amid negotiations, which she alleges were not done in good faith after her claims against Albert.

All of this means that Arianne was effectively fired and, with a lawsuit against Days, likely won’t be back playing Nicole anytime soon.

The timing of Arianne’s lawsuit and firing comes just as Nicole resurfaces in Salem this week. Days spoilers reveal that EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) finds a way to bring Holly (Ashley Puzemis) back to Salem for treatment.

It turns out Nicole and Holly were written out temporarily due to behind-the-scenes drama last summer involving the allegations against Albert. After he was fired, Arianne was brought back until her recent contract negotiations last month.

Based on the fact Days films six months in advance, Nicole and Arianne will remain on screen until the summer, probably late June or early July.

Should things get resolved with the lawsuit and Arianne is asked back and wants to return, Nicole could be written out again temporarily.

However, that seems unlikely to happen, considering everything that has occurred backstage. Arianne will probably never return to the Peacock soap, but will Nicole?

Will Days recast Nicole amid Arianne Zucker’s firing?

Arianne originated the role of Nicole back in 1998. The actress and character have come and gone over the years, with Arianne always being the one to reprise Nicole.

Depending on how the writers send off Nicole, Days fans can’t help but wonder if the character will be recast. That all depends on what storylines are wrapped up for Arianne’s run ends.

Nicole has a pivotal role in two storylines right now. The first is Holly being in a coma from her drug overdose, while the second is the baby switch story.

At some point, Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole must learn that baby Jude is their son. If that hasn’t come out yet when Arianne’s final airdate arrives, which, let’s be honest, probably won’t, then Nicole will need to be recast eventually to wrap that up.

Right now, though, Days fans will have Arianne and Nicole on-screen for months.

What do you think about Arianne being fired and the lawsuit?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.