Alec Musser cause of death: All My Children star died by suicide

Alec Musser, a star actor and model, widely recognized for his role on the soap opera All My Children, has reportedly passed away at the age of 50.

According to TMZ, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office disclosed that Musser was found dead by his fiancée at their residence in Del Mar, CA. The report suggests that he sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Before the revelation about his cause of death. His fiancee confirmed passing with the following statement.

“Alec was a wonderful man. He was the best fiancée. The best dog dad. Very kind-hearted person,” Press said in a statement to Fox News, continuing:

“Seeing how many messages and people have reached out to me from his childhood. … In the last couple of days, people I’ve never even met, sending me photos from him from high school and when he was in their wedding. … He was so loved and touched by so many people.”

Initial reports stated that his fiancée suspects COVID contributed to his death after he battled severe symptoms.

Alec Musser died from a shotgun wound

Per the TMZ report, Musser’s fiancée found him slumped over on the bathroom floor with a firearm nearby. She had gone to bed on Friday evening and discovered the tragic scene the following day.

Emergency services were called, and upon their arrival, Musser was confirmed as deceased. The medical examiner’s report specifies that a shotgun was used in the incident, and his death has been listed as a suicide.

Adam Sandler pays tribute to Alec Musser

Adam Sandler paid tribute to Musser on Instagram, sharing a photo of Musser’s character, Water Park Stud.

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man,” Sandler wrote. “Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

Musser portrayed Del Henry on ABC’s “All My Children” from 2005 to 2007, securing the role after winning the second season of the reality competition series “I Wanna Be a Soap Star” in 2005.

Following his time on the enduring soap opera, Musser made a guest appearance on ABC’s drama Desperate Housewives in 2011.

Additionally, he graced the big screen with roles in Road to the Altar 2009 and the Adam Sandler-led Grown Ups.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. You can also text MHA to 741741 to connect with a trained Crisis Counselor from the Crisis Text Line.