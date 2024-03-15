Snowpiercer saved: TNT drama finds new home 14 months after cancellation

There’s light at the end of the tunnel for Snowpiercer, after all.

The post-apocalyptic drama on wheels was canceled after three seasons by TNT in January 2023, despite previously scoring a renewal for a fourth — and final — season.

At the time of the cancellation, the entirety of the fourth season was in the can, meaning that an ending had been filmed, but producers would need to find a new outlet to air the episodes.

Truthfully, we lost hope the episodes would see the light of day because it was the latest in a long line of financially driven decisions by Warner Bros. Discovery, which had already scrapped the already-completed Batgirl movie, among other things.

As the weeks turned into months, the chance of Snowpiercer securing a home to air its final-ever episodes looked bleak … until AMC stepped up to the plate this week.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The cable network — home to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and Interview With a Vampire — has secured the rights to all four seasons.

When will Snowpiercer Season 4 premiere?

The plan is to premiere the first three seasons on AMC+ later this year before premiering the final season on AMC and its streaming counterpart in early 2025.

The decision means the series will have been off the air for around three years by the time it returns, but hey, Snowpiercer Season 3 left us with more questions than answers, so we’ll happily watch the final episodes whenever they premiere.

Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O’Malley, Roberto Urbina, and Sheila Vand.

“Snowpiercer is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride with a loyal fanbase – similar to the passionate fandoms we serve across our biggest franchise series – and a welcome addition to AMC and AMC+,” said Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios.

“We look forward to giving viewers an opportunity to binge the first three seasons later this year, in anticipation of the arrival of a remarkable fourth season helmed by Paul Zbyszewski and this stellar cast, which will premiere in 2025,” he added.

Showrunner Paul Zbyszewski continued, “We’re so thrilled the train has finally found a home, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone at AMC and Tomorrow Studios for giving the fans of Snowpiercer a chance to enjoy season four with all the hard work this amazing cast and crew put into it.”

Could Snowpiercer return for Season 5?

Sadly for fans, the fourth season will bring the show to a close. The good news is that was always supposed to be the plan.

TNT picked up the fourth season in 2021 because the series’ future was planned years in advance.

It’s a shame that fans have had to wait this long for a resolution. Hey, AMC sounds like an excellent home for the series.

AMC has been doubling down on genre fare, with countless series in The Walking Dead universe still on the air, Mayfair Witches, and even the forthcoming Orphan Black prequel series.

The best thing we can hope for is for the network to promote the show well because picking it up and burying it next year despite the episodes being in the can doesn’t sound like the best foot forward.

It seems that the aim is to get new viewers invested by dropping the first three seasons on AMC+. The hope is that those new viewers and the fans who have been waiting for years will create a demand for the last chapter.

Snowpiercer is currently on hiatus. Season 4 is expected to premiere on AMC in 2025.