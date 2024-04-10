Signed, Sealed, Delivered franchise returning to Hallmark

Hallmark is reviving an iconic franchise with a two-picture deal.

TVLine reports that Signed, Sealed, Delivered is making a surprising comeback to the company almost three years after it last aired.

Eric Mabius (Oliver), Kristin Booth (Shane), Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe (Rita), and Geoff Gustafson (Norman) are all returning for the new movies that will air on Hallmark Mystery.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered initially aired as a TV movie in October 2013 before returning the following year as a weekly TV series.

After one season, the series reverted to movies, which aired sporadically on the cabler.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters is on track for a late 2024 premiere and focuses on the team finding the intended recipients of three dead letters.

Big changes for the team in two new Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies

The case has a “personal impact” on the team.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Moon and Back is on track for a 2025 premiere and will find the gang going through some big changes.

Everything will come to a head when they hit the road to “not only find the recipient of a lost letter, but to track down a rock star who holds the keys.”

Given the lengthy hiatus and lack of announcements, the franchise seemed to have followed Good Witch off Hallmark’s slate of originals for good.

No reason has been given for the delay, but we’re just glad to have the franchise back.

Hallmark shared a video of the cast working hard on the two upcoming movies.

“The enduring support from our ‘POstable’ fans over the past 11 years has been our constant motivation and inspiration,” series creator Martha Williamson said in a statement.

“They have waited so long for another chapter in the lives of their beloved Dead Letter family, all the while continuing to keep the flame alive with podcasts, posts, and even in-person gatherings throughout the country.”

“There are no fans like SSD fans, and we are thrilled and humbled to continue this remarkable journey with them.”

Could other beloved Hallmark franchises return?

News of Signed, Sealed, Delivered’s return will undoubtedly have fans of Good Witch and other defunct Hallmark franchises hoping for similar treatment.

Good Witch was canceled out of nowhere after countless popular movies and a successful TV series in 2021, leaving fans with a sour taste.

Hallmark has been switching things up in recent years, with the time-travel drama The Way Home helping on that front.

Ride failed to lasso an audience and was swiftly canceled after its freshman season.

When Calls the Heart continues to be a dominant force and isn’t expected to end in the near future, while Hallmark recently premiered another Hannah Swensen Mysteries film.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered airs on Hallmark Mystery.