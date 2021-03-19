Videos Netflix The Walking Dead The Witcher Game of Thrones NCIS One Chicago Grey's Anatomy Outlander Riverdale This Is Us The Curse of Oak Island
Explainers

Sia brings her vocals to Netflix’s Waffles and Mochi with the song I’m a Fruit


Promotional still from Waffles and Mochi.
Michelle Obama leads the way in Waffles and Mochi. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix’s educational program Waffles and Mochi is stuffed with a fun array of healthy eating tips as well as many celebrity appearances. Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, this new children’s series follows Michele Obama and two puppets while they travel around the world and learn about different foods. 

Michelle Obama has opened up about how important the show is to her heart and her work in children’s health. She shared, “I only wish Waffles and Mochi had been around when my daughters were growing up, because it’s the kind of program that’s fun to watch together as a family, and gives parents the peace of mind to know that their little ones are learning something, too.”

She has also shared that the series and its characters have been continuing their work off-screen. Waffles and Mochi is working with the organization Partnership for a Healthier America. Michelle Obama expressed that she hopes the show will “help kids develop healthy habits and help families gain access to fresh ingredients for cooking together at home.”

Who’s involved?

Waffles is voiced by actor Michelle Zamora who has an impressive resume full of puppeteer credits. In addition to voicing Waffles, she also serves as the show’s lead puppeteer. Prior to Waffles and Mochi, this self-taught puppeteer worked her magic in the television series Garfunkel and Oates and A Black Lady Sketch Show. 

The adorable strawberry mochi (Japanese rice cake) ball, named Mochi, is voiced by actor and comedian Piotr Michael. He is best known for his political impressions on Jimmy Kimmel Live where he plays fictionalized versions of Rudy Giuliani and U.S. President Joe Biden. He also made a brief appearance in Marvel’s WandaVision during the Strucker commercial in Episode 2.

While many of the episodes feature exciting celebrity appearances, some stand-out ones were Rashida Jones in Episode 8 and Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo in the following episode. Other guest stars include Mandy Moore, Jack Black and the musician Common.

What about Sia? 

Singer-songwriter Sia makes a big splash in the first episode of Waffles and Mochi. In the debuting episode she appears as a tomato decked with her iconic blonde-and-black wig. 

The pop singer performs a song about the constant debate over whether or not a tomato is a fruit or a vegetable. She sings, “People take one look at me and think they know who I am but I’m here to say, once and for all, so that everybody can understand: I’m a fruit.”

The catchy tune is titled I’m a Fruit and features her raspy vocals accompanied by a piano track.

Waffles and Mochi premiered on March 16 on Netflix. Season 1 has ten 30-minute episodes and while it has yet to be renewed for a second season, the Obamas previously struck a multi-year deal with the streaming platform and will be producing many more projects in the near future.

Check out more Netflix news here.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Waffles and Mochi is currently streaming on Netflix.

Raven Brunner
Latest posts by Raven Brunner (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Getting out of poverty can feel like fighting to swim upstream against a roaring river, without ever having learned how to swim. And with The White Tiger, the new film demonstrates the lengths some might go to be free from the chains of being poor, even if it means making choices one wouldn’t make in normal circumstances. The film is based on a 2008 novel by an Indian author named Aravind Adiga which garnered much acclaim including winning the Man Booker Prize and reached The New York Times Best Sellers list. But does the Netflix film do the source material justice? Here is our review for the latest Netflix movie The White Tiger and whether it's worth a stream. The White Tiger review The film centers on Balram (Adarsh Gourav), a young man from India who was born and raised in an impoverished area of his city which he compares to a chicken coop. This is an area where the villagers just accept their poor surroundings and the inevitability of their fate until the day they die much like the chickens themselves.  But Balram due to his past does not want to accept this fate and tries to be bold by persuading his way into a rich master's family by becoming their driver, even teaching himself how to drive without previous experience. Once he does, Balram manages to become a driver for Ashok (Rajkumar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra-Jonas)who lovingly embrace Balram as their servant and driver, and perhaps being a first step in the right direction.  But Balram realizes fleeing the chicken coop does not mean freedom has no cost, and he might have to be a tiger in a world that wants to toss him aside, or make him into a domesticated house cat.  The story itself is surprisingly timely for a film based on a book from 2008. Many of us are struggling, out of work, fighting to stay afloat in the middle of a pandemic that is making numerous people unemployed and depressed, and stuck in the same four walls. It is also easy to see that not everyone is having the same pandemic expierience and that is largely do to financial resources.  Furthermore, the middle and lower class have grown tiresome of the rich and what they have to say about anything. Most of this is caused from the country struggling majorly as a whole until people are ready to burst in anger, or surrender in hopelessness. The dychotomy evidenced even right now was also very clearly expierienced by Balram.  The journey of Balram is not much different. Poverty breeds desperation and desperation can make anyone ambitious to a fault. And Balram, definitely seems like his heart is in the right place, and becomes unsuspectingly vicious when put in the corner to reach his ambitions.  The viewer will sympathize with him and at the same time question the sympathy they have for him because it is in the very nature of humanity to want to do more than survive,but at what cost?  The White Tiger is also strengthened by its lead performer Adarsh Gourav who delivers a stellar performance as Balram. This is one of the best examples of seeing an actor brilliantly showcase a character transformation in a 2-hour runtime. Gourav manages to show three different evolutions of Balram and the evolution is conveyed masterfully by the actor.  Performance aside, the script itself in key moments felt like it was missing some beats that could have landed the character shifts more satisfyingly. The acting is on-point but on first viewing, some of the progressions felt quick. and like it could have used deeper exploration. Thankfully, Gourav as a performer brings the near fumble home for a touchdown. Furthermore, it's not every day that a mainstream release contains an all Indian cast outside of the Bollywood atmosphere. For that alone, it's worth supporting and checking out this weekend. Outside of the Fahrenheit 451 movie that landed on HBO a few years back, I'm unfamiliar with director Ramin Bahrani's filmography. What can be said for certain is this movie absolutely shows what a talent he is behind the camera. The film is smart, brisk, and confidently directed, and with The White Tiger, Bahrani has arrived. Overall Thoughts The White Tiger is a surprisingly timely adaptation of an acclaim novel with a lot on its mind about the struggles between the lower and upper class. And how these struggles can make good people bend themselves to overcome desperation. The film is strengthened by a solid breakout performance from its lead Adarsh Gourav and confidently handled by director Ramin Bahrani. It's rare that audiences get to see a film outside of Bollywood with an all Indian cast get placed in the mainstream spotlight like this and it's one that should definitely be celebrated. If you enjoyed this review, check out our other reviews for One Night in Miami and WandaVision. The White Tiger is now streaming on Netflix.
The White Tiger review: Poverty, power, and perspicacity
Image of the band Haim
Haim to provide soundtrack for upcoming Netflix musical The Witch Boy
Cicely Tyson in How To Get Away With Murder
4 Cicely Tyson movies and shows on Netflix
Maciej Musialowski as Tomasz in The Hater
The Hater review: Is this Netflix’s most important film?
Promotional picture from Yes Day.
Who is Yes Day’s Edgar Ramirez?
Netflix Halloween movies
The 15 best Halloween movies on Netflix
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x