Sia brings her vocals to Netflix’s Waffles and Mochi with the song I’m a Fruit

Netflix’s educational program Waffles and Mochi is stuffed with a fun array of healthy eating tips as well as many celebrity appearances. Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, this new children’s series follows Michele Obama and two puppets while they travel around the world and learn about different foods.

Michelle Obama has opened up about how important the show is to her heart and her work in children’s health. She shared, “I only wish Waffles and Mochi had been around when my daughters were growing up, because it’s the kind of program that’s fun to watch together as a family, and gives parents the peace of mind to know that their little ones are learning something, too.”

She has also shared that the series and its characters have been continuing their work off-screen. Waffles and Mochi is working with the organization Partnership for a Healthier America. Michelle Obama expressed that she hopes the show will “help kids develop healthy habits and help families gain access to fresh ingredients for cooking together at home.”

Who’s involved?

Waffles is voiced by actor Michelle Zamora who has an impressive resume full of puppeteer credits. In addition to voicing Waffles, she also serves as the show’s lead puppeteer. Prior to Waffles and Mochi, this self-taught puppeteer worked her magic in the television series Garfunkel and Oates and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

The adorable strawberry mochi (Japanese rice cake) ball, named Mochi, is voiced by actor and comedian Piotr Michael. He is best known for his political impressions on Jimmy Kimmel Live where he plays fictionalized versions of Rudy Giuliani and U.S. President Joe Biden. He also made a brief appearance in Marvel’s WandaVision during the Strucker commercial in Episode 2.

While many of the episodes feature exciting celebrity appearances, some stand-out ones were Rashida Jones in Episode 8 and Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo in the following episode. Other guest stars include Mandy Moore, Jack Black and the musician Common.

What about Sia?

Singer-songwriter Sia makes a big splash in the first episode of Waffles and Mochi. In the debuting episode she appears as a tomato decked with her iconic blonde-and-black wig.

The pop singer performs a song about the constant debate over whether or not a tomato is a fruit or a vegetable. She sings, “People take one look at me and think they know who I am but I’m here to say, once and for all, so that everybody can understand: I’m a fruit.”

The catchy tune is titled I’m a Fruit and features her raspy vocals accompanied by a piano track.

Waffles and Mochi premiered on March 16 on Netflix. Season 1 has ten 30-minute episodes and while it has yet to be renewed for a second season, the Obamas previously struck a multi-year deal with the streaming platform and will be producing many more projects in the near future.

Waffles and Mochi is currently streaming on Netflix.