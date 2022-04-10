Severance Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Severance is coming back for a Season 2. Pic credit: Apple TV

Severance just wrapped up its first season on Apple TV on April 8, and fans want more, especially after the first season ended on an intriguing note that sparked questions and curiosity.

The good news is that there will be a second season; it will just be a matter of when Apple TV announces it and when showrunner Ben Stiller will be ready to move back into the story’s world.

Here is everything we know so far about Severance Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Severance Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Severance?

The best news is that Severance received the second season order the week before Season 1 concluded.

This meant that when fans watched that crazy finale and learned that things would get even more bizarre in the series, they had official confirmation there was more to come.

“It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show – and the level of fan engagement,” director Ben Stiller said. “It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago.

“It has always been a multi-season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Kier!”

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Release date latest: When does Severance Season 2 come out?

Severance’s renewal is not a surprise since the show became even more popular as the episodes aired, with the audience growing regularly.

ReelGood revealed that Severance was the most-watched ongoing streaming series for four weeks in a row up to its conclusion.

With the cliffhanger ending, expect the second season to be even more popular. The first season premiered on February 18, 2022, so expect the second season to arrive at a similar date in 2023.

We will update this article with more information when Apple TV releases it.

Severance Season 2 cast updates

The renewal announcement confirmed that the main four cast members would return for Severance Season 2.

Adam Scott portrays Mark, Britt Lower is Helly, Zach Cherry is Dylan, and John Turturro stars as Irving.

Mark Scout is a worker for Lumon Industries in the Macrodata Refinement division. He is part of the severance program and is grieving the death of his wife, Gemma.

Dylan George is Mark’s severed co-worker who loves company perks.

Helly Riggs is a new employee hired to replace Petey, the former head of MDR.

Irving Bailiff, Mark’s severed co-worker who is a stickler for company policy.

Patricia Arquette, who plays Mark’s boss and office manager, Mrs. Cobel, and Tramell Tillman, as her sidekick Milchek will also return.

Dichen Lachman will also be back as office therapist Ms. Casey, and Christopher Walken will return as Irving’s love interest, Burt.

Severance Season 2 spoilers

Severance Season 2 will probably look very different, thanks to that cliffhanger.

For those who have yet to watch the show, Severance is a medical procedure that separates non-work memories from employees’ work memories. However, when one employee, Mark, figures out something is going on, it leads to the explosive finale.

In the Season 1 finale, it was revealed that new employee Helly Riggs’s outie-self was actually Lumon CEO Jame Eagan’s newly severed daughter, Helena Eagan. She then tells a party of shareholders that the company is torturing its severed employees.

“The purpose of what she’s doing is to sort of show that severance is good enough for an Eagan,” showrunner Dan Erickson explained. “This isn’t something that we would just do to the unwashed masses. This is something that the CEO’s daughter is willing to do and is excited to do because it’s a total benefit to her life. That’s the message they’re trying to get across.”

Mark Scout learns that his outie-self’s dead wife Gemma is actually alive and is Miss Casey, and he tells this news to a roomful of people at Devon.

“There’s a question of sort of who was targeted first: Was Mark targeted because of his relationship to Gemma, or was it the other way around?” Dan said “And that’s something that we don’t see this season, but we will see in subsequent seasons. That’s the big question, what is special about Mark?”

Irving learned that his romantic interest Burt has another partner in his outie-life.

Finally, in the finale, Dylan was holding the switches open so these co-workers could find help in their outie lives but was stopped by Milchick (Tramell Tillman).

Apple TV has yet to announce when Severance Season 2 will premiere.