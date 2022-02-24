Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are back together after splitting in 2017

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are back together after a separation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Love is in the air again for Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor.

The actors, who frequently appear in films together, seem to be rekindling the flame of their relationship. Christine and Ben previously split in 2017 after 17 years of marriage.

2020 was a rough year for Ben, who lost his father. But not all was negative as The Cable Guy director also went into a pandemic lockdown with his family, including Christine. The Ben Stiller Show actor shares two children with Christine, daughter Ella, 19, and son Quinlin, 16.

The two decided to give their relationship another shot after quarantining together.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor reunite after breaking up in 2017

Ben and Christine began living with each other again during the 2020 lockdown and quarantine phase. Ben’s father, famous actor Jerry Stiller, passed away in 2020 at 92.

According to Ben, his reunion with Christine is one of the bright sides of the pandemic. Ben says, “It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”

Ben continues that he and Christine have changed their views but no longer try to change each other. He says, “I think we have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you.”

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor’s relationship

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor got married in Kauai, Hawaii, on May 13, 2000.

The two frequently co-starred in films together. Christine played male model (Ben Stiller) Derek Zoolander’s love interest in the 2000 film Zoolander.

In 2002, Christine and Ben welcomed their daughter Ella and in 2005, they welcomed their son, Quinn.

The actors continued to appear in films together, including DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story, Dedication, Tropic Thunder, and Friendsgiving.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor separated in 2017 after 17 years of marriage and two children. They released a joint statement, “With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

The two remained amicable and looked cozy at the 2019 Primetime Emmys.

In 2022, Ben Stiller told Esquire that he and Christine changed their ways of communication and trust.