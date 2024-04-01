Secret Invasion’s star explains quitting popular Netflix series

Olivia Colman, who stars as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth in Secret Invasion, recently discussed her departure from the beloved Netflix romantic comedy series Heartstopper.

The series, based on Alice Oseman’s 2016 webcomic of the same name, captivated audiences with its endearing portrayal of young love.

In Heartstopper, Colman portrayed Sarah Nelson, the caring mother of Nick, played by Kit Connor, and his older brother David, portrayed by Jack Barton. The storyline follows Charlie Spring, played by Joe Locke, a high school student who finds himself enamored with his classmate Nick Nelson.

Colman’s departure from the series comes as a significant development for fans who have come to appreciate her portrayal of Sarah Nelson.

While details surrounding her exit remain undisclosed, Colman’s contribution to the success of Heartstopper undoubtedly leaves a lasting impression on its legacy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Colman opened up about her exit from the series in a new interview.

Olivia Colman feels ‘awful’ about not returning for Heartstopper Season 3

As Netflix announced the eagerly awaited premiere of Season 3 of “Heartstopper” in October, fans are left wondering if they’ll see the return of Olivia Colman’s beloved character, Sarah Nelson, in the upcoming season.

In a heartfelt statement to Forbes, Colman expressed her regret over not being able to reprise her role for the third season, stating, “I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that.”

Despite her absence, she fondly reminisced about her time working on the series, describing it as “one of the most beautiful things” she’s ever been a part of.

Upon suggesting the possibility of a spinoff series for her character or a potential return in a fourth season, Colman responded with enthusiasm, saying, “Okay! I’ll have a word. As long as it’s booked in advance, maybe I’ll be able to do it, yeah!”

Colman’s willingness to consider future involvement in the Heartstopper universe brings a glimmer of hope to fans longing to see more of Sarah Nelson’s character.

Heartstopper Season 3 set for Fall release

Heartstopper Season 3 will return in October 2024. However, the exact premiere date is yet to be announced.

Since its debut in 2022, Heartstopper has garnered widespread acclaim from both critics and viewers alike. The series’ first season received an impressive array of accolades, including TV Choice Awards for Best Drama and five wins at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.

Additionally, it secured victories at prestigious ceremonies such as the MTV Awards and the GLAAD Media Awards.

Heartstoppers Season 1 & 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.