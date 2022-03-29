Season 6 of Chesapeake Shores in production

The cast of Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores. A Vancouver Island newspaper reported that filming has begun on Season 6 of the series. Pic credit: Crown Media

Filming has started on Season 6 of Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores.

A newspaper from one of the towns where the series is filmed posted photos of the cast and crew shooting scenes for the next season of the series.

The Parksville Qualicum Beach News reported that shooting would take place in different locations in the coming week.

The news confirms what one of the show’s stars has been hinting about on social media.

Treat Williams posted a photo of his family last week, saying he would miss them when he went to Canada. Though Chesapeake Shores is set in coastal Maryland, the show is filmed on Vancouver Island.

On Friday, he shared a photo of a coastline with the caption, “Good morning. Dawn in the Pacific Northwest.”

“Omg are you filming Chesapeake?” one fan asked.

“Filming Season 6,” another wrote with prayer emojis.

Jesse Metcalfe left Chesapeake Shores

Based on a series of books by Sheryl Woods, Chesapeake Shores debuted on Hallmark Channel in 2016. The show follows single mother, Abby O’Brien (played by Meghan Ory), who returns from New York City to her small hometown following a divorce. She reconnects with her ex Trace Riley (Jesse Metcalfe), and is thrown back into the drama of her large family. In addition to Ory and Metcalfe, the cast included Dianne Ladd, Barbara Nivens, Brendan Penny, and Treat Williams.

Metcalfe surprised fans when he decided not to return for Season 5 of the series. In an interview with ET, he said it was time to move on.

”Life’s all about growth,” Metcalfe said. “I tend to put myself in challenging situations because I feel like that’s the fastest way to grow. No one saw this decision coming for me to leave Chesapeake, but sometimes the hardest decisions are the best ones to make and the ones that you grow the most from.”

Season 5 finale

The Season 5 finale of Chesapeake Shores aired in October and included several cliffhangers.

Connor O’Brien (played by Andrew Francis) collapsed in the driveway of a suspected heart attack.

Abby O’Brien (Meghan Ory) finally chose between the two men pursuing her, though the audience never found out which guy she picked. And Mick (Williams) and Meg (Nivens) began arguing after announcing their plans to reconcile.

Hallmark Channel has not announced when Season 6 of Chesapeake Shores will premiere.