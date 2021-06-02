Sean Bean had no idea how Game of Thrones ended and had to be told

Sean Bean starred as Ned Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Sean Bean, known as Eddard “Ned” Stark and head of House Stark in HBO’s epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones, has been left in the dark regarding the end of the series. Luckily, he has just been informed that some of Ned’s children came out on top.

Ned Stark was expected to be a major character in Game of Thrones when it premiered in April 2011. However, viewers soon discovered that “when you play the game of thrones, you win or you die,” as Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) so famously put it.

By the end of Season 1, Ned lost his head for being the most honest character out of the bunch, and the rest of his family was left scrambling to survive.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Sean Bean discovers the fate of Ned’s children

When being interviewed recently by The Times about his upcoming role in the new prison drama series Time, it was discovered that the actor had not watched the end of Game of Thrones.

In fact, since Ned Stark died, Sean Bean hasn’t kept up to date on the HBO series which ended in May 2019.

Considering the world-wide popularity of the TV series and the derision that arose regarding the culmination of Game Thrones, this is no mean feat.

However, Bean did appear eager to finally discover the fate of Winterfell and his children.

When asked if he really wanted to know or if he wanted to remain in the dark in case he wanted to watch at a future date, Bean responded with, “I’ll have forgotten by then, go on.”

It was then explained to him that Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) went on to rule over the six kingdoms and that the North separated and was ruled by the Queen in the North, who was Ned’s daughter, Sansa (Sophie Turner).

The Stark Family, as seen in Season 1 of Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO

Winterfell becomes independent

The final season of Game of Thrones opened with seven kingdoms as Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) fought viciously for control. However, by the end of Season 8, both women were dead.

Cersei was killed when Daenerys attacked King’s Landing with her dragon and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) then killed his aunt — and lover — because she had caused such destruction.

Even though it was revealed that Jon was a Targaryen and the true heir for the Iron Throne because he had killed Daenerys, he was sent north of the Wall and discussion was had regarding who should become king instead.

It was then decided that Bran Stark should rule but his sister, Sansa, insisted that the North break away from the seven kingdoms and become independent in its own right.

Bean also seemed equally impressed that the Stark castle and its estate, Winterfell, became independent from the other kingdoms of Westeros.

“So did Winterfell stay separate?” he queried before adding, “Oh, good for them.”

All seasons of Game of Thrones are available on HBO and Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO in 2022.