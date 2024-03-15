SEAL Team: When will Season 7 premiere?

It’s hard to believe how many hurdles SEAL Team has survived throughout its run.

The hit military drama started as a CBS original and was moved to Paramount+ as a streaming original several years ago amid concerns for its future.

After beating the odds for so many years, we’re about to say goodbye for good as SEAL Team Season 7 will conclude the David Boreanaz-led drama.

While the seventh season was ordered over a year ago, fans have been anxiously awaiting word on a premiere date.

Thankfully, Boreanaz took to Instagram to share an update on the premiere date and a first look at the script for the series finale.

The actor noted that the “last word is on the table,” before sharing, “August here we come.”

SEAL Team Season 7 plot details are being kept under wraps

It’s been quiet on the SEAL Team front since the sixth season wrapped in 2022, with Jason (Boreanaz) opening up to his bosses about the TBI that affected his performance on missions.

Just when it seemed like his military service was about to end, many other military personnel went public with things they’ve battled behind the scenes while serving their country.

It was a powerful scene that should have ended the series because it ended things on a somewhat hopeful note after the doom and gloom that came before it.

Yes, we’re talking about Clay’s (Max Thieriot) death. It’s unclear how much time will have passed when SEAL Team Season 7 gets underway, but given the nature of the previous finale, the remaining characters must change.

SEAL Team Season 7 cast

Boreanaz will be back in the lead role alongside Neil Brown Jr. (Ray), Jessica Pare (Mandy), AJ Buckley (Sonny), Toni Trucks (Davis), Judd Lormand (Blackburn), and Raffi Barsoumian (Omar).

Beau Knapp is joining the cast as Chief Special Warfare Operator Drew Franklin, while Dylan Walsh has landed the role of Captain Walch.

Knowing that SEAL Team Season 7 will end the show, there’s a good chance that some former stars will return in some capacity.

The good news is that the final episodes have been planned with an end in mind, meaning that the series will get a sense of finality, unlike other shows that were canceled without a definitive ending.

Will the SEAL Team movie still happen?

A SEAL Team movie scored a formal pickup at Paramount+ in 2022, but given that the show has been canceled since, it doesn’t sound like the movie will ever materialize.

Maybe the movie’s planned storyline will become a story in the forthcoming final season, or perhaps we’ll get movie sequels after the series concludes.

SEAL Team is currently on hiatus. Season 7 is expected to premiere on Paramount+ in August 2024.