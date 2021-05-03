Scott ‘Scotty’ Carroll: Legends of Tomorrow premiere honors crew member following his death

DC Legends of Tomorrow honored crew member Scott ‘Scotty’ Carroll on last night’s premiere of Season 6. Pic credit: @TheCW_Legends/Twitter

At the end of last night’s season premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, the show paid tribute to former crew member Scott ‘Scotty’ Carroll, who sadly passed away at the end of last year.

Scott Carroll worked in the sound department as a boom operator.

He sadly passed away last November.

The Season 6 premiere for Legends of Tomorrow aired on Sunday night, and it finished up the show by putting “In memory of our friend” up on the screen in honor of their sound department coworker.

At the time of his death, the Legends of Tomorrow writers Twitter account posted a picture of the Carroll with his boom pole.

They also wrote a touching tribute which read: “Last week we lost a very dear member of the Legends’ family, Scott Carroll. Scotty had a true gift; he could bring peace to even the tensest moments.”

“He made everyone he met feel welcomed. His smile, his wisdom and his spirit will be deeply missed.”

Last week we lost a very dear member of the Legends’ family, Scott Carroll. Scotty had a true gift; he could bring peace to even the tensest moments. He made everyone he met feel welcomed. His smile, his wisdom and his spirit will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/dW3M2b7Hbd — LoT Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) November 19, 2020

It is unknown how Scotty Carroll died.

Fans of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow paid tribute to Scotty Carroll

At the time, Legends of Tomorrow actress Caity Lotz, who plays Sara Lance, tweeted: “Rest In Peace Scotty. So grateful for the positivity and calm he brought to us on set. Deeply missed indeed.”

Fans of the show also sent their condolences by commenting on the writer’s tweet. One fan wrote: “this is so sad, i hope everyone is doing ok, my condolences to his family and to you all too.”

Another DC legends fan wrote: “I’m so sorry for your loss. He sounds like he was a very special man.”

Scott Carroll had appeared in the credits of a large number of TV shows and movies. According to IMDb, he worked as a boom operator on X-Men 2 and The Long Weekend. He also worked on the mini-series Tin Man.

He also worked on Apple TV’s drama See, which starred Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard in the leading roles.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is back for Season 6

The sixth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow finally aired last night with a flourish. The season picked up from the cliffhanger ending of Season 5 when aliens abducted leader Sara Lance (Caity Lotz).

The show encountered some controversy recently, last month Dominic Purcell announced he was leaving the series through his social media, and then he badmouthed the studio. He plays Mick Rory/Heat Wave and will leave at the end of this season, although he will make sporadic appearances in the seventh season.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs 8/7c on Sundays on The CW.