Sarah Chalke and Roan Curtis: Find out who plays Kate and her younger self on Firefly Lane

Sarah Chalke plays Kate Mularkey in Firefly Lane. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix’s drama series Firefly Lane has had fans wondering who plays the Kate Mularkey character at the different stages of her life.

Netflix’s drama series Firefly Lane had everybody missing their besties and has impressed fans as it explores the friendship of Kate Mularkey and Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl).

Firefly Lane tells the story of Kate and Tully’s friendship through multiple decades, spanning their childhood years all the way into their adulthood.

Spoilers ahead. Hearts were broken when it was revealed that the powerful duo had a bad falling out, and they were no longer on speaking terms at the end of the series.

Although Firefly Lane has yet to be renewed for a new season, fans are still holding out hope that series two will be coming along shortly.

Who plays adult Kate Mularkey?

Adult Kate is played by the actor Sarah Chalke, who is well-versed in the entertainment sphere and has starred in many programs, both live-action and animated.

Some of her most popular projects include playing the socially awkward doctor Elliot Reid in the American sitcom Scrubs. She has also played Becky Conner in Roseanne, Stella in How I Met Your Mother, and Angie in Cougar Town, alongside Courteney Cox.

Chalke is also a respected voice actor, notable for playing the matriarch, Beth Smith, in Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty. Other animated roles include playing Gina Jabowski in Paradise PD and multiple characters in American Dad.

Around the time of the Firefly Lane premiere, the actor posed for a picture with her co-stars. Sporting their best eighties looks, she captioned it, “Mystery machine vibes” in reference to the cartoon Scooby-Doo.

Who plays young Kate on Firefly Lane?

Playing teenage Kate in the Firefly Lane flashbacks to the seventies is actor Roan Curtis. Before this role, the actor played Young Chloe Sullivan in an episode of the superhero series Smallville and a demon in Supernatural. She then joined the Shut Eye cast in the recurring role of Emma Gilbert.

Curtis also played Slyvia in multiple episodes of the SyFy series The Magicians.

She has expressed her appreciation for her Firefly Lane on her Instagram. In a post, Curtis wrote, “This experience was truly unlike any other, and I am so grateful every day that I stumbled into Kate Mularkey’s shoes” while sharing some select promotional images.

Firefly Lane premiered over a month ago and found itself on the Netflix trending list in the U.S. for multiple weeks; however, it has yet to be renewed for a Season 2. But fans would love to see both Sarah Chalke and Roan Curtis return to their Netflix screens soon.

Firefly Lane is currently streaming on Netflix.