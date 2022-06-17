Sarah Catherine Hook reveals a ‘shower scene’ was cut from First Kill

Sarah Catherine Hook let it slip that a scene in the shower between Juliette and Calliope was cut. Pic credit: Netflix

Warning: This article contains spoilers for First Kill Season 1.

First Kill is fulfilling dreams everywhere with its incredible monster story that includes a forbidden romance between a vampire and a hunter, who both happen to be teenage girls.

The series gives LGBT+ viewers a look into the average romances often seen in teen series and films, just two kids finding themselves, but with a supernatural spin.

There were a lot of sweet, romantic, terrifying, and emotional scenes between Legacy vampire Juliette Fairmont (Sarah Catherine Hook) and monster hunter Calliope Burns (Imani Lewis), but there’s one that Sarah Catherine says viewers unfortunately missed out on.

Sarah Catherine Hook says a ‘shower scene’ was scrapped from First Kill

In an Instagram Story, Sarah Catherine revealed that initially, there was going to be a shower scene between the two girls but the plans changed because it was too cold and no one wanted them to get sick.

“I’m probably not allowed to share this but yolo there was high key supposed to be a shower scene but the water was #toocold and they didn’t want us getting sicky poo,” Sarah Catherine wrote in her story.

It is assumed that the shower scene was supposed to take place after the girls run away together and stay the night in the school, as it is shown they take a shower after escaping their families, the Guild, and all danger in general.

She later used the prop of Zombie Smashley’s head on the cafeteria bar and wrote, “Me after @feliciadhen1 finds out I revealed the shower scene secret.”

Felicia D. Henderson is the showrunner for First Kill, but she hasn’t posted anything herself regarding Sarah Catherine spilling the beans on the shower scene.

Even though fans didn’t get the shower scene they were supposed to, they’re highly anticipating more action and the swirling story of forbidden love.

Will there be Season 2 for First Kill?

First Kill has only been on Netflix for a week, but fans are begging for more of the show, especially after its huge cliffhanger ending. However, Netflix has not officially stated whether or not the new show will be getting a second season or not.

Fortunately, if they do renew for another season (or maybe more), lead actors Sarah Catherine and Imani and creator V. E. Schwab are ready for it.

Schwab revealed to Newsweek, “I’m hoping for [a second season], fingers crossed. There’s so much drama, there’s so much we need to resolve people. Like Elinor’s in jail and oh god, what’s gonna happen there? I mean, there’s just so much to deal with.”

She jokingly added, “I kind of just want Juliette to go on like a bender, Juliette gets to have her sexy girl summer where she’s just eating people, com on, like, it’s time.”

As for Sarah Catherine, she admitted that she doesn’t want to see Juliette and Cal “get back together right away.” She revealed she’s “hoping” Juliette can get a “dark emo phase” where she begins to act more like her sister Elinor (Grace Dzienny) and mother Margot (Elizabeth Mitchell) as “the scary Barbie type.”

On the other hand, Imani wants to see Cal and Juliette get back together. “I love their dynamic.” She added, “I want them to reconnect and I want them to work it out somehow. I don’t know how because the writers of First Kill are brilliant, so I don’t know how they’d do it.”

First Kill Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.